Warren County deeds May 20 to May 24
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Dylan LaFave and Micayla Brasser
|Joelle Retzloff
|25 West Tremont St., Glens Falls
|$153,700
|5/20
|Stewart's Shops Corp.
|Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC
|250 Ridge St., Glens Falls
|$425,000
|5/20
|Steven and Kristen Schaap
|Jason and Heather Ward
|5A5 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing
|$740,000
|5/20
|Jeffrey Aunchman and Gregory Aunchman
|Peter Shabat
|410 Bay Road, Queensbury
|$650,000
|5/20
|Guy and Patricia Murtha
|Emma Liporace
|200 Aviation Road, Queensbury
|$136,000
|5/20
|Benjamin and Abigail McAvey
|Phillip and Laura Mitchell
|729 Moon Hill Road, Queensbury
|$318,729
|5/20
|James and Eve Anagnos
|George and Pamela Francis
|217 Konci Terrace, Lake George
|$360,000
|5/20
|William McMahon III and William McMahon II
|Christine Alber
|Lake Luzerne
|$226,000
|5/20
|Lisa Davis
|Michael Spaulding
|Queensbury
|$245,300
|5/20
|Amy and Mark Carow
|James Zippilli and Patricia Mahoney
|Johnsburg
|$365,000
|5/20
|Steven and Lori Ross
|Clute Enterprises Inc.
|Queensbury
|$235,000
|5/20
|Richard Butler Jr.
|Kevin and Lisa Truax
|Coolidge Hill Road, Bolton
|$200,000
|5/21
|Lucy Harris
|Rhonda Richards
|Chester
|$75,000
|5/21
|Hiffa Holdings LLC
|Michael Jaikeran
|Glens Falls
|$155,000
|5/21
|Joanna and Sean Hughes
|Claudia Copeland
|28 Mountain Hollow Way, Queensbury
|$164,000
|5/21
|Kayla and Edward Oechsner III
|Marie Fennell
|Thurman
|$200,850
|5/22
|Susan DelSignore
|Thomas Jon Hall and Michael DeAngelo
|55 Walker Lane, Queensbury
|$171,000
|5/22
|Molly Marcy
|Steven and Lori Ross
|9260 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague
|$143,500
|5/23
|Rhonda Klemple
|Kethem Novick
|15 Ridge Ave., Warrensburg
|$126,000
|5/23
|Christopher Bowens and Kathy Lamere
|William Morris Campbell and Carol Edge Campbell
|Queensbury
|$314,900
|5/23
|Alexxa and John Collins Jr.
|Sarah and Michael Tarantino Jr.
|26 Franklin St., Glens Falls
|$195,000
|5/23
|Ryan and Hannah Breason
|Darla Belevich
|8 Davis St., Glens Falls
|$153,000
|5/23
|Red Knot Trust
|Leonard Scaperotta and Anna Dente Scaperotta
|11 Pucker St., Warrensburg
|$475,000
|5/24
