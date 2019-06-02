{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds May 20 to May 24

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Dylan LaFave and Micayla Brasser Joelle Retzloff 25 West Tremont St., Glens Falls $153,700 5/20
Stewart's Shops Corp. Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC 250 Ridge St., Glens Falls $425,000 5/20
Steven and Kristen Schaap Jason and Heather Ward 5A5 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing $740,000 5/20
Jeffrey Aunchman and Gregory Aunchman Peter Shabat 410 Bay Road, Queensbury $650,000 5/20
Guy and Patricia Murtha Emma Liporace 200 Aviation Road, Queensbury $136,000 5/20
Benjamin and Abigail McAvey Phillip and Laura Mitchell 729 Moon Hill Road, Queensbury $318,729 5/20
James and Eve Anagnos George and Pamela Francis 217 Konci Terrace, Lake George $360,000 5/20
William McMahon III and William McMahon II Christine Alber Lake Luzerne $226,000 5/20
Lisa Davis Michael Spaulding Queensbury $245,300 5/20
Amy and Mark Carow James Zippilli and Patricia Mahoney Johnsburg $365,000 5/20
Steven and Lori Ross Clute Enterprises Inc. Queensbury $235,000 5/20
Richard Butler Jr. Kevin and Lisa Truax Coolidge Hill Road, Bolton $200,000 5/21
Lucy Harris Rhonda Richards Chester $75,000 5/21
Hiffa Holdings LLC Michael Jaikeran Glens Falls $155,000 5/21
Joanna and Sean Hughes Claudia Copeland 28 Mountain Hollow Way, Queensbury $164,000 5/21
Kayla and Edward Oechsner III Marie Fennell Thurman $200,850 5/22
Susan DelSignore Thomas Jon Hall and Michael DeAngelo 55 Walker Lane, Queensbury $171,000 5/22
Molly Marcy Steven and Lori Ross 9260 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague $143,500 5/23
Rhonda Klemple Kethem Novick 15 Ridge Ave., Warrensburg $126,000 5/23
Christopher Bowens and Kathy Lamere William Morris Campbell and Carol Edge Campbell Queensbury $314,900 5/23
Alexxa and John Collins Jr. Sarah and Michael Tarantino Jr. 26 Franklin St., Glens Falls $195,000 5/23
Ryan and Hannah Breason Darla Belevich 8 Davis St., Glens Falls $153,000 5/23
Red Knot Trust Leonard Scaperotta and Anna Dente Scaperotta 11 Pucker St., Warrensburg $475,000 5/24
