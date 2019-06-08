Warren County deeds May 27 to May 31
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Michael and Diane Groneman
|Vincent Kinane
|Cresthaven three, Lake George
|$47,000
|5/28
|Matthew and Alexis Mondella
|Susan Lynn Stone
|96 Farr Lane, Queensbury
|$360,000
|5/28
|Rochelle Summers
|Matthew and Alexis Mondella
|36 Thomas St., Glens Falls
|$250,000
|5/28
|Jason and Jessica Cook
|Anthony Tomasovic
|West Mountain Road, Queensbury
|$220,480
|5/28
|Thomas Cottone Jr. and Jodi Lasher
|Audrey Seeley
|181 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
|$50,000
|5/28
|Judith Capezzuti
|Marilyn Doyle
|Lot No. 9, Idlewood Plat, Glens Falls
|$160,000
|5/28
|Michael Caban
|William Vacca
|Ridgeview Way, Lake George
|$645,000
|5/28
|ADK Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Joseph Guerra
|Ripley's Point, Queensbury
|$650,000
|5/28
|Rosalie Laverde
|Howard MacDonald
|Lot in village of Lake George
|$172,500
|5/28
|Anthony and April Lomenzo
|Warren Braman
|Hadley Road, Stony Creek
|$55,00
|5/28
|Robert and Susan Burnett
|Harold Hayword
|Lot No. 10, Indian Springs at Friends Lake, Chester
|$212,000
|5/29
|Ball Rentals Limited Liability Co.
|Robert Gregor
|8 Clark St., Queensbury
|$92,001
|5/29
|Kathleen Russell
|Janice Greene
|Lot No. 19-D Evergreen Townhouses, Warrensburg
|$165,000
|5/29
|Peter Pashler
|Robin Lynch Sise
|Assembly Point, Queensbury
|$1.85 million
|5/29
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|5/29
|James Leaver
|Foothills Builders LLC
|61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$326,495
|5/29
|Jeffrey and Lynn Provost
|Patten Property Development LLC
|Lot No. 2, Ridgewood Homes, Queensbury
|$343,600
|5/30
|US Bank Trust
|Robert Gregor
|24 Orton Drive, Warrensburg
|$73,000
|5/30
|David Brinkley III and David Cole
|Janet and Ruth Philips
|Lot No. 1 Porter Estates, Horicon
|$605,000
|5/30
|James Gleason
|Thomas and Donna McHugh
|5 White Pine Drive, Queensbury
|$274,000
|5/30
|Carol Grifen
|Donna VanDerwarker
|Chester
|$112,000
|5/30
|Genesis Warrensburg LLC
|Kevin Whalen
|Plot in Lake George and Warrensburg
|$500,000
|5/30
|Toto Thomas
|NS163 LLC
|Queensbury
|$173,000
|5/30
|Bank of New York
|Edith Addison
|6 4th St., Glens Falls
|$160,866
|5/31
|Kethem and Alexander Novick
|Federal Home Loan Mortgage
|Lot No. 3, Clearview Estates, Queensbury
|$185,000
|5/31
|Trevor McGinley
|Thomas Bolen
|S. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg
|$27,500
|5/31
|Medline Industries Inc.
|Navilyst Medical Inc.
|10 Glens Falls Technical Park Drive, Glens Falls
|$5.75 million
|5/31
