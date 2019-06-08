{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds May 27 to May 31

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Michael and Diane Groneman Vincent Kinane Cresthaven three, Lake George $47,000 5/28
Matthew and Alexis Mondella Susan Lynn Stone 96 Farr Lane, Queensbury $360,000 5/28
Rochelle Summers Matthew and Alexis Mondella 36 Thomas St., Glens Falls $250,000 5/28
Jason and Jessica Cook Anthony Tomasovic West Mountain Road, Queensbury $220,480 5/28
Thomas Cottone Jr. and Jodi Lasher Audrey Seeley 181 West Mountain Road, Queensbury $50,000 5/28
Judith Capezzuti Marilyn Doyle Lot No. 9, Idlewood Plat, Glens Falls $160,000 5/28
Michael Caban William Vacca Ridgeview Way, Lake George $645,000 5/28
ADK Real Estate Holdings LLC Joseph Guerra Ripley's Point, Queensbury $650,000 5/28
Rosalie Laverde Howard MacDonald Lot in village of Lake George $172,500 5/28
Anthony and April Lomenzo Warren Braman Hadley Road, Stony Creek $55,00 5/28
Robert and Susan Burnett Harold Hayword Lot No. 10, Indian Springs at Friends Lake, Chester $212,000 5/29
Ball Rentals Limited Liability Co. Robert Gregor 8 Clark St., Queensbury $92,001 5/29
Kathleen Russell Janice Greene Lot No. 19-D Evergreen Townhouses, Warrensburg $165,000 5/29
Peter Pashler Robin Lynch Sise Assembly Point, Queensbury $1.85 million 5/29
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 5/29
James Leaver Foothills Builders LLC 61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $326,495 5/29
Jeffrey and Lynn Provost Patten Property Development LLC Lot No. 2, Ridgewood Homes, Queensbury $343,600 5/30
US Bank Trust Robert Gregor 24 Orton Drive, Warrensburg $73,000 5/30
David Brinkley III and David Cole Janet and Ruth Philips Lot No. 1 Porter Estates, Horicon $605,000 5/30
James Gleason Thomas and Donna McHugh 5 White Pine Drive, Queensbury $274,000 5/30
Carol Grifen Donna VanDerwarker Chester $112,000 5/30
Genesis Warrensburg LLC Kevin Whalen Plot in Lake George and Warrensburg $500,000 5/30
Toto Thomas NS163 LLC Queensbury $173,000 5/30
Bank of New York Edith Addison 6 4th St., Glens Falls $160,866 5/31
Kethem and Alexander Novick Federal Home Loan Mortgage Lot No. 3, Clearview Estates, Queensbury $185,000 5/31
Trevor McGinley Thomas Bolen S. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg $27,500 5/31
Medline Industries Inc. Navilyst Medical Inc. 10 Glens Falls Technical Park Drive, Glens Falls $5.75 million 5/31

Warren County deeds May 27 to May 31

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE

Michael and Diane Groneman Vincent Kinane Cresthaven three, Lake George $47,000 5/28

Matthew and Alexis Mondella Susan Lynn Stone 96 Farr Lane, Queensbury $360,000 5/28

Rochelle Summers Matthew and Alexis Mondella 36 Thomas St., Glens Falls $250,000 5/28

Jason and Jessica Cook Anthony Tomasovic West Mountain Road, Queensbury $220,480 5/28

Thomas Cottone Jr. and Jodi Lasher Audrey Seeley 181 West Mountain Road, Queensbury $50,000 5/28

Judith Capezzuti Marilyn Doyle Lot No. 9, Idlewood Plat, Glens Falls $160,000 5/28

Michael Caban William Vacca Ridgeview Way, Lake George $645,000 5/28

ADK Real Estate Holdings LLC Joseph Guerra Ripley’s Point, Queensbury $650,000 5/28

Rosalie Laverde Howard MacDonald Lot in village of Lake George $172,500 5/28

Anthony and April Lomenzo Warren Braman Hadley Road, Stony Creek $55,00 5/28

Robert and Susan Burnett Harold Hayword Lot No. 10, Indian Springs at Friends Lake, Chester $212,000 5/29

Ball Rentals Limited Liability Co. Robert Gregor 8 Clark St., Queensbury $92,001 5/29

Kathleen Russell Janice Greene Lot No. 19-D Evergreen Townhouses, Warrensburg $165,000 5/29

Peter Pashler Robin Lynch Sise Assembly Point, Queensbury $1.85 million 5/29

Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 5/29

James Leaver Foothills Builders LLC 61 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $326,495 5/29

Jeffrey and Lynn Provost Patten Property Development LLC Lot No. 2, Ridgewood Homes, Queensbury $343,600 5/30

US Bank Trust Robert Gregor 24 Orton Drive, Warrensburg $73,000 5/30

David Brinkley III and David Cole Janet and Ruth Philips Lot No. 1 Porter Estates, Horicon $605,000 5/30

James Gleason Thomas and Donna McHugh 5 White Pine Drive, Queensbury $274,000 5/30

Carol Grifen Donna VanDerwarker Chester $112,000 5/30

Genesis Warrensburg LLC Kevin Whalen Plot in Lake George and Warrensburg $500,000 5/30

Toto Thomas NS163 LLC Queensbury $173,000 5/30

Bank of New York Edith Addison 6 4th St., Glens Falls $160,866 5/31

Kethem and Alexander Novick Federal Home Loan Mortgage Lot No. 3, Clearview Estates, Queensbury $185,000 5/31

Trevor McGinley Thomas Bolen S. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg $27,500 5/31

Medline Industries Inc. Navilyst Medical Inc. 10 Glens Falls Technical Park Drive, Glens Falls $5.75 million 5/31

2694c592-8955-11e9-b8c8-00163ec2aa77

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments