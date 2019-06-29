{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds June 17 to June 21

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Lee and James McCabe Cameron Descalarre 11 McDonald St., Glens Falls $149,500 6/17
Claudia Copeland and Megan Santore Penelope Loretto 4 Queens Lane, Queensbury $270,000 6/17
Benn Steven Frasier and Jenna Michelle Remington Ronald and Priscilla Gill 6 Panther Mountain Drive Ext., Chester $195,700 6/17
Richard and Bonnie Hermance Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB 51 Wisconsin Ave., Queensbury $30,000 6/17
Barbara Woodard Jacqueline Nelson Queensbury $42,500 6/18
Reincipis Realty Group LLC Great Hill Management LLC 21 Prosser Circle, Warrensburg $230,000 6/18
Bradley West John Whitaker Lake George $295,000 6/18
Jeffrey Alward James and Phyllis Foster Lake George $585,000 6/18
Richard and Jodie Powers Terok Nor LLC 111 Lanfear Road, Stony Creek $52,000 6/19
John French Bruce John Parker Johnsburg $15,000 6/19
Smart Wash of S.G.F. LLC SE Realty Co. LLC 708 Quaker Road, Queensbury $1,100,000 6/19
Christopher and Heather McCloud Daniel Bruno 23 Mason St., Glens Falls $167,000 6/20
John and Susan Dunnigan James and Carol Noe Chester $308,500 6/20
Anthony Galea John LaRocca Queensbury $166,400 6/20
Mary Jane Freihofer Charles Mason, Melissa Lacijan and Peter Lacijan Jr. Queensbury $1,150,000 6/21
Kenneth Wood Barbara Raspante 6 Carleton Drive, Glens Falls $169,600 6/21
