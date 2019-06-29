Warren County deeds June 17 to June 21
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Lee and James McCabe
|Cameron Descalarre
|11 McDonald St., Glens Falls
|$149,500
|6/17
|Claudia Copeland and Megan Santore
|Penelope Loretto
|4 Queens Lane, Queensbury
|$270,000
|6/17
|Benn Steven Frasier and Jenna Michelle Remington
|Ronald and Priscilla Gill
|6 Panther Mountain Drive Ext., Chester
|$195,700
|6/17
|Richard and Bonnie Hermance
|Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB
|51 Wisconsin Ave., Queensbury
|$30,000
|6/17
|Barbara Woodard
|Jacqueline Nelson
|Queensbury
|$42,500
|6/18
|Reincipis Realty Group LLC
|Great Hill Management LLC
|21 Prosser Circle, Warrensburg
|$230,000
|6/18
|Bradley West
|John Whitaker
|Lake George
|$295,000
|6/18
|Jeffrey Alward
|James and Phyllis Foster
|Lake George
|$585,000
|6/18
|Richard and Jodie Powers
|Terok Nor LLC
|111 Lanfear Road, Stony Creek
|$52,000
|6/19
|John French
|Bruce John Parker
|Johnsburg
|$15,000
|6/19
|Smart Wash of S.G.F. LLC
|SE Realty Co. LLC
|708 Quaker Road, Queensbury
|$1,100,000
|6/19
|Christopher and Heather McCloud
|Daniel Bruno
|23 Mason St., Glens Falls
|$167,000
|6/20
|John and Susan Dunnigan
|James and Carol Noe
|Chester
|$308,500
|6/20
|Anthony Galea
|John LaRocca
|Queensbury
|$166,400
|6/20
|Mary Jane Freihofer
|Charles Mason, Melissa Lacijan and Peter Lacijan Jr.
|Queensbury
|$1,150,000
|6/21
|Kenneth Wood
|Barbara Raspante
|6 Carleton Drive, Glens Falls
|$169,600
|6/21
