Warren County deeds June 3 to June 7

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Jennifer Theis Mark and Karen Anderson 7 Sweetbriar Lane, Queensbury $212,500 6/3
Robert Marshall Jr. Adirondack Mt. Land LLC Stony Creek $63,000 6/3
Richard Grabowski Mariners PAC Ventures LLC 14 North Court, Queensbury $91,000 6/3
Brenden Doster and Jenna Meissner Kathryn Cramer 37 Sunnyside North, Queensbury $230,000 6/4
Mary Kate Leahy Elizabeth Breen 17 Linden Ave., Queensbury $172,500 6/4
Robert Edwards and Dimitrios Krikonis Dennis and Carol Maher 50 Lady Slipper Lane, Lake Luzerne $280,000 6/4
Richard and Diana Straut Anthony and Mildred Farina Lake George $361,000 6/4
Jeffrey Vedder Patrick and Susan Aragosa Chester $93,000 6/4
Margaret and James Ploof III Judith Race 49 Peck Ave., Glens Falls $167,500 6/4
Todd Tierney Kenneth Beecher 8 Birch Ave., Lake George $135,500 6/4
Joseph and Theresa Burt Randy Pelley 36 Rainbow Lane, Bolton $372,000 6/4
Patricia Kolodzinski William McMahon 11 Cliffside Drive. Bolton $200,000 6/4
Stephen and Janet Miller Anna Fasone 27 Lakeview Circle Drive, Lake George $284,500 6/4
Jenny Connelly Sherry and Ethan Luhman 44 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls $180,000 6/4
Daniel Pelligra and Jennifer Deregt Linda Hunter Johnsburg $151,000 6/5
Adirondack Mt. Land LLC Kathryn King and Linda Beadnell Horicon $78,000 6/6
Kurt and Elizabeth Ann Davis Joel Bobick and Elizabeth Donahue 22 Owen Ave., Queensbury $283,250 6/6
Priscilla Cassidy Bartlett Realty Holdings LLC Glens Falls $218,000 6/6
PGRDM LLC Lisa Calby 7 Shallow Creek Road, Queensbury $42,000 6/6
Nicholas Lamkins Hans and Michele Scherer 36 Franklin St., Glens Falls $218,400 6/6
Travis Baker Cynthia Macey 54 Knight St., Glens Falls $127,600 6/6
Jesse and Jessica Pound Kenneth and Marilyn Ryba 30 Sara-Jen Drive, Queensbury $345,000 6/7
Gary and Roseanne Sondermeyer Jay and Carol Becker 652 Atateka Drive and Atateka Drive (vacant land), Chester $240,000 6/7
