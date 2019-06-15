Warren County deeds June 3 to June 7
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Jennifer Theis
|Mark and Karen Anderson
|7 Sweetbriar Lane, Queensbury
|$212,500
|6/3
|Robert Marshall Jr.
|Adirondack Mt. Land LLC
|Stony Creek
|$63,000
|6/3
|Richard Grabowski
|Mariners PAC Ventures LLC
|14 North Court, Queensbury
|$91,000
|6/3
|Brenden Doster and Jenna Meissner
|Kathryn Cramer
|37 Sunnyside North, Queensbury
|$230,000
|6/4
|Mary Kate Leahy
|Elizabeth Breen
|17 Linden Ave., Queensbury
|$172,500
|6/4
|Robert Edwards and Dimitrios Krikonis
|Dennis and Carol Maher
|50 Lady Slipper Lane, Lake Luzerne
|$280,000
|6/4
|Richard and Diana Straut
|Anthony and Mildred Farina
|Lake George
|$361,000
|6/4
|Jeffrey Vedder
|Patrick and Susan Aragosa
|Chester
|$93,000
|6/4
|Margaret and James Ploof III
|Judith Race
|49 Peck Ave., Glens Falls
|$167,500
|6/4
|Todd Tierney
|Kenneth Beecher
|8 Birch Ave., Lake George
|$135,500
|6/4
|Joseph and Theresa Burt
|Randy Pelley
|36 Rainbow Lane, Bolton
|$372,000
|6/4
|Patricia Kolodzinski
|William McMahon
|11 Cliffside Drive. Bolton
|$200,000
|6/4
|Stephen and Janet Miller
|Anna Fasone
|27 Lakeview Circle Drive, Lake George
|$284,500
|6/4
|Jenny Connelly
|Sherry and Ethan Luhman
|44 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls
|$180,000
|6/4
|Daniel Pelligra and Jennifer Deregt
|Linda Hunter
|Johnsburg
|$151,000
|6/5
|Adirondack Mt. Land LLC
|Kathryn King and Linda Beadnell
|Horicon
|$78,000
|6/6
|Kurt and Elizabeth Ann Davis
|Joel Bobick and Elizabeth Donahue
|22 Owen Ave., Queensbury
|$283,250
|6/6
|Priscilla Cassidy
|Bartlett Realty Holdings LLC
|Glens Falls
|$218,000
|6/6
|PGRDM LLC
|Lisa Calby
|7 Shallow Creek Road, Queensbury
|$42,000
|6/6
|Nicholas Lamkins
|Hans and Michele Scherer
|36 Franklin St., Glens Falls
|$218,400
|6/6
|Travis Baker
|Cynthia Macey
|54 Knight St., Glens Falls
|$127,600
|6/6
|Jesse and Jessica Pound
|Kenneth and Marilyn Ryba
|30 Sara-Jen Drive, Queensbury
|$345,000
|6/7
|Gary and Roseanne Sondermeyer
|Jay and Carol Becker
|652 Atateka Drive and Atateka Drive (vacant land), Chester
|$240,000
|6/7
