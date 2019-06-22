{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds June 10 to June 14

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Melissa and Jeffrey Wilkinson Kevin Wood 3 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls $320,000 6/10
Hilarie Hatlee Carol Santos and Emanuel Santos 6 Tiffany Lane, Queensbury $145,000 6/10
Kevin Farrell Kimberly Hubbard-Wilson Glens Falls $135,000 6/10
Timothy and Janice LePrevost Steven Schaap 216 Brant Lake Tract, Horicon $255,000 6/11
Jodi Connally Thomas Curri and Kristen Elizabeth Curri Valentine 167 Valley Woods Road, Bolton $275,000 6/11
Brian and Elizabeth Epstein Peter Cady, Ann Cady, Stewart Cady and Sara S.C. Stacey 16 Willow Lane, Bolton $1,500,000 6/11
Stephen and Kathleen Sullivan Joanne Sullivan Lake Luzerne $140,000 6/12
Jason Fawcett Douglas and Victoria Platt 9 Timmons Lane, Queensbury $242,000 6/12
Candice and Douglas Cobb III Richard and Janet Rosoff Lake Luzerne $295,000 6/12
Ann Cady Thomas Dietrich and Lauren Maehrlein Bolton $131,750 6/13
Monica and Pasquale Girard Jr. Scott Campanaro and Andrea Re Campanaro 9 Sunset Drive, Lake Luzerne $30,500 6/13
Melanie Ostberg Judy Mandinec 323 Trout Lake Road, Bolton $305,000 6/13
Anna and Michael Engel Carrie and Stevan Paton Horicon $410,000 6/14
Cornelius Falvey Jr. and Jeannette Cowles Mike's Full House LLC East River Drive, Lake Luzerne $10,000 6/14
Tiffanie Hunter Michael and Maryellen Kober Lake Luzerne $268,000 6/14
Charles Rudnick Tammy and Anthony Trello Jr. 7 Fulton St., Glens Falls $173,500 6/14
Joan Caldwell Susan Riggi Bolton $899,000 6/14
Alexander and Jennifer Zvirzdin Peter Benoit 119 Pitcher Road, Queensbury $275,000 6/14
Adam, David, Matthew and Susan Securo, David Clifford Securo and Shannon Securo Phelps Mary Cathy Wood White Schoolhouse Road, Chester $42,000 6/14
