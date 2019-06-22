Warren County deeds June 10 to June 14
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Melissa and Jeffrey Wilkinson
|Kevin Wood
|3 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls
|$320,000
|6/10
|Hilarie Hatlee
|Carol Santos and Emanuel Santos
|6 Tiffany Lane, Queensbury
|$145,000
|6/10
|Kevin Farrell
|Kimberly Hubbard-Wilson
|Glens Falls
|$135,000
|6/10
|Timothy and Janice LePrevost
|Steven Schaap
|216 Brant Lake Tract, Horicon
|$255,000
|6/11
|Jodi Connally
|Thomas Curri and Kristen Elizabeth Curri Valentine
|167 Valley Woods Road, Bolton
|$275,000
|6/11
|Brian and Elizabeth Epstein
|Peter Cady, Ann Cady, Stewart Cady and Sara S.C. Stacey
|16 Willow Lane, Bolton
|$1,500,000
|6/11
|Stephen and Kathleen Sullivan
|Joanne Sullivan
|Lake Luzerne
|$140,000
|6/12
|Jason Fawcett
|Douglas and Victoria Platt
|9 Timmons Lane, Queensbury
|$242,000
|6/12
|Candice and Douglas Cobb III
|Richard and Janet Rosoff
|Lake Luzerne
|$295,000
|6/12
|Ann Cady
|Thomas Dietrich and Lauren Maehrlein
|Bolton
|$131,750
|6/13
|Monica and Pasquale Girard Jr.
|Scott Campanaro and Andrea Re Campanaro
|9 Sunset Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$30,500
|6/13
|Melanie Ostberg
|Judy Mandinec
|323 Trout Lake Road, Bolton
|$305,000
|6/13
|Anna and Michael Engel
|Carrie and Stevan Paton
|Horicon
|$410,000
|6/14
|Cornelius Falvey Jr. and Jeannette Cowles
|Mike's Full House LLC
|East River Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$10,000
|6/14
|Tiffanie Hunter
|Michael and Maryellen Kober
|Lake Luzerne
|$268,000
|6/14
|Charles Rudnick
|Tammy and Anthony Trello Jr.
|7 Fulton St., Glens Falls
|$173,500
|6/14
|Joan Caldwell
|Susan Riggi
|Bolton
|$899,000
|6/14
|Alexander and Jennifer Zvirzdin
|Peter Benoit
|119 Pitcher Road, Queensbury
|$275,000
|6/14
|Adam, David, Matthew and Susan Securo, David Clifford Securo and Shannon Securo Phelps
|Mary Cathy Wood
|White Schoolhouse Road, Chester
|$42,000
|6/14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.