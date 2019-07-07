Warren County deeds June 24 to June 28

|David Barlow
|Robert Daley
|162 Hudson Pointe, Queensbury
|$132,500
|6/24
|Kevin Wood
|Douglas Underhill
|223 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$455,000
|6/24
|Patrick Bulman and Jessica Marie Chenier Bulman
|Raymond Hanas and Patricia Grabley
|36 Shaw Road, Lake George
|$67,000
|6/24
|AR Family Properties LLC
|HTJ Holdings LLC
|10-12 Linden Ave., Queensbury
|$220,500
|6/24
|Jeremy Robinson
|Joanne Monroe
|27 Marion Ave., Warrensburg
|$55,000
|6/25
|Maureen Parker
|Harry Ellis Jr.
|Chester Shores View, Chester
|$87,000
|6/25
|Goose Pond Inn LLC
|James and Beverly Englert
|196 Main St., Johnsburg
|$310,000
|6/25
|Donald Harppinger and Leah Lyons
|Dale and Janet Taylor
|15 Kiley Lane, Queensbury
|$235,000
|6/25
|Tammy Ryther and Brandon Allen
|Glens Falls Area Habitat for Humanity Inc.
|87 Birch Ave., Lake George
|$190,000
|6/26
|Thomas Cooney
|Esther Dansky
|6 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury
|$210,000
|6/26
|Vanessa Vanguilder
|Barbara Marincic
|Glens Falls
|$110,240
|6/26
|Wesley Scott and Sandra Jean Culver
|Donald Vogel and Ronald Pisano
|Route 28, Johnsburg
|$22,000
|6/26
|Robert and Stacy Poirier
|Lester West
|355 Byrnes Road, Chester
|$240,500
|6/26
|Kevin Hayes
|Grant Krogmann
|11 Geneva Drive, Queensbury
|$190,000
|6/26
|Daniel Hunt
|Robert Hafner
|3 Piniello Road, Queensbury
|$55,000
|6/26
|Garth Cole, Lindsey Skellie and Garth Cole Sr.
|Alexandra and Mark Peabody
|138 and 140 Maple St., Glens Falls
|$121,370
|6/26
|Craig and Tamie Carlson
|Sean and Debra Reilly
|Chester
|$80,000
|6/27
|Josh and Erin Fowler
|Thunderbird Properties LLC
|Bolton
|$315,000
|6/27
|Dawn and James Mahoney Jr.
|Paul Breton
|Horicon
|$41,000
|6/27
|Christopher and Tracey Frey
|Dominick Zennaiter
|Lake George
|$78,000
|6/27
|Brian Mitchell
|Lorenzo and Maria Santabarbara
|31 Beatty Road, Lake George
|$390,000
|6/27
|Thaddeus Baxter
|William Walkup Jr., Louise Sweet and Sally Baxter
|Chester
|$85,000
|6/28
|Joshua Mark Andrews
|Kathryn Haviland and Kristen Haviland
|769 Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$175,000
|6/28
|Jeannine Savard
|William and Misty Conine
|16 Whippoorwill Road, Queensbury
|$191,000
|6/28
|Amy Leigh Liles
|JD Michaels Holdings LLC
|Queensbury
|$334,485
|6/28
|Michael and Susan Therio
|H. David and Shannon Hungerford
|Johnsburg
|$34,000
|6/28
