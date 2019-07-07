{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds June 24 to June 28

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
David Barlow Robert Daley 162 Hudson Pointe, Queensbury $132,500 6/24
Kevin Wood Douglas Underhill 223 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury $455,000 6/24
Patrick Bulman and Jessica Marie Chenier Bulman Raymond Hanas and Patricia Grabley 36 Shaw Road, Lake George $67,000 6/24
AR Family Properties LLC HTJ Holdings LLC 10-12 Linden Ave., Queensbury $220,500 6/24
Jeremy Robinson Joanne Monroe 27 Marion Ave., Warrensburg $55,000 6/25
Maureen Parker Harry Ellis Jr. Chester Shores View, Chester $87,000 6/25
Goose Pond Inn LLC James and Beverly Englert 196 Main St., Johnsburg $310,000 6/25
Donald Harppinger and Leah Lyons Dale and Janet Taylor 15 Kiley Lane, Queensbury $235,000 6/25
Tammy Ryther and Brandon Allen Glens Falls Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. 87 Birch Ave., Lake George $190,000 6/26
Thomas Cooney Esther Dansky 6 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury $210,000 6/26
Vanessa Vanguilder Barbara Marincic Glens Falls $110,240 6/26
Wesley Scott and Sandra Jean Culver Donald Vogel and Ronald Pisano Route 28, Johnsburg $22,000 6/26
Robert and Stacy Poirier Lester West 355 Byrnes Road, Chester $240,500 6/26
Kevin Hayes Grant Krogmann 11 Geneva Drive, Queensbury $190,000 6/26
Daniel Hunt Robert Hafner 3 Piniello Road, Queensbury $55,000 6/26
Garth Cole, Lindsey Skellie and Garth Cole Sr. Alexandra and Mark Peabody 138 and 140 Maple St., Glens Falls $121,370 6/26
Craig and Tamie Carlson Sean and Debra Reilly Chester $80,000 6/27
Josh and Erin Fowler Thunderbird Properties LLC Bolton $315,000 6/27
Dawn and James Mahoney Jr. Paul Breton Horicon $41,000 6/27
Christopher and Tracey Frey Dominick Zennaiter Lake George $78,000 6/27
Brian Mitchell Lorenzo and Maria Santabarbara 31 Beatty Road, Lake George $390,000 6/27
Thaddeus Baxter William Walkup Jr., Louise Sweet and Sally Baxter Chester $85,000 6/28
Joshua Mark Andrews Kathryn Haviland and Kristen Haviland 769 Ridge Road, Queensbury $175,000 6/28
Jeannine Savard William and Misty Conine 16 Whippoorwill Road, Queensbury $191,000 6/28
Amy Leigh Liles JD Michaels Holdings LLC Queensbury $334,485 6/28
Michael and Susan Therio H. David and Shannon Hungerford Johnsburg $34,000 6/28
