Warren County deeds July 22 to July 26

|Jonathan Gerber
|Timothy and Kathleen Montgomery
|581 Glen St., Glens Falls
|$315,000
|7/22
|James and Leyla Castler
|Cynthia Hoyt and Gail Mason
|139 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$610,000
|7/22
|Michael and Erin Andersen
|John and Kathryn Kocienda
|Horicon
|$61,000
|7/22
|Richard and Donna Osborne and Jeffrey and Jennifer Holcomb
|Greg and Nicole DeMarse
|38 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$399,000
|7/22
|Mark Schrader
|Michael and Marilyn Maucione
|943 Wall St., Bolton
|$215,000
|7/22
|Russel Thomas
|Daniel Mullan
|Queensbury
|$65,000
|7/22
|Garald and Martha Ammerman
|Marianne Ricciardi
|20 West Tremont St., Glens Falls
|$215,000
|7/22
|Thomas and Patricia Clement
|Robert McCrum
|48 Clarkson Road, Chester
|$330,000
|7/22
|Stewart's Shops Corp.
|Ronald and Priscilla Gill
|Chester
|$150,000
|7/22
|Samuel and Lori Pitcheralle
|Michael and Diane Von Braun
|16 Algonquin Drive, Queensbury
|$335,000
|7/22
|Nicole Erin Underwood
|William and Sarah Kilburn
|79 Big Bay Road, Queensbury
|$245,000
|7/22
|Daniel and Karen Ann O'Keefe
|Steven Hart
|466 Luzerne Road, Queensbury
|$155,000
|7/23
|Nathaniel Fidd
|Bryan Fidd
|2 Prospect St., Lake George
|$156,000
|7/23
|David Kazel
|Eileen Gilkey
|16 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury
|$148,100
|7/23
|Thomas and Deborah Rotolo
|Robert Carter
|Stony Creek
|$65,000
|7/23
|Ronald and Karen Scherr
|Alan and Margaret Simon
|Lake Luzerne
|$280,000
|7/24
|Michael and Mary Ann Sarsfield
|Mary Ellen and Richard Cignarella
|643 Hudson St., Johnsburg
|$285,000
|7/24
|Mark Martin Brenneisen
|Andrew and Kerri Shpur
|19 Westland Ave., Queensbury
|$226,600
|7/25
|Richard and Jennifer Bashant
|Stephanie Patten
|19 Western Reserve Trail, Queensbury
|$342,000
|7/25
|Olivia and Bobby Durham III
|Briban LLC
|Glens Falls
|$194,500
|7/26
|Robert and Kristin Truitt
|Kathleen Canavan
|13 Hidden Hills Drive, Queensbury
|$217,000
|7/26
|Marc and Kristin Shapiro
|Laura McGrew
|23 Lisa Lane, Lake George
|$580,000
|7/26
|
|
|
|
|
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.