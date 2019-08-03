{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds July 22 to July 26

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Jonathan Gerber Timothy and Kathleen Montgomery 581 Glen St., Glens Falls $315,000 7/22
James and Leyla Castler Cynthia Hoyt and Gail Mason 139 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury $610,000 7/22
Michael and Erin Andersen John and Kathryn Kocienda Horicon $61,000 7/22
Richard and Donna Osborne and Jeffrey and Jennifer Holcomb Greg and Nicole DeMarse 38 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury $399,000 7/22
Mark Schrader Michael and Marilyn Maucione 943 Wall St., Bolton $215,000 7/22
Russel Thomas Daniel Mullan Queensbury $65,000 7/22
Garald and Martha Ammerman Marianne Ricciardi 20 West Tremont St., Glens Falls $215,000 7/22
Thomas and Patricia Clement Robert McCrum 48 Clarkson Road, Chester $330,000 7/22
Stewart's Shops Corp. Ronald and Priscilla Gill Chester $150,000 7/22
Samuel and Lori Pitcheralle Michael and Diane Von Braun 16 Algonquin Drive, Queensbury $335,000 7/22
Nicole Erin Underwood William and Sarah Kilburn 79 Big Bay Road, Queensbury $245,000 7/22
Daniel and Karen Ann O'Keefe Steven Hart 466 Luzerne Road, Queensbury $155,000 7/23
Nathaniel Fidd Bryan Fidd 2 Prospect St., Lake George $156,000 7/23
David Kazel Eileen Gilkey 16 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury $148,100 7/23
Thomas and Deborah Rotolo Robert Carter Stony Creek $65,000 7/23
Ronald and Karen Scherr Alan and Margaret Simon Lake Luzerne $280,000 7/24
Michael and Mary Ann Sarsfield Mary Ellen and Richard Cignarella 643 Hudson St., Johnsburg $285,000 7/24
Mark Martin Brenneisen Andrew and Kerri Shpur 19 Westland Ave., Queensbury $226,600 7/25
Richard and Jennifer Bashant Stephanie Patten 19 Western Reserve Trail, Queensbury $342,000 7/25
Olivia and Bobby Durham III Briban LLC Glens Falls $194,500 7/26
Robert and Kristin Truitt Kathleen Canavan 13 Hidden Hills Drive, Queensbury $217,000 7/26
Marc and Kristin Shapiro Laura McGrew 23 Lisa Lane, Lake George $580,000 7/26
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments