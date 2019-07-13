Warren County deeds July 1 to July 5
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Scott and Carol Sbrocco
|Daniel and Suzanne Lombardi and Michael Novak
|Queensbury
|$550,000
|7/1
|Thomas Reed
|Thomas Brennan
|Route 9N Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne
|$140,000
|7/2
|Michael Olson and Jennifer Lindsley
|Elizabeth McGraw
|28 Autumn Lane, Queensbury
|$225,570
|7/2
|David and Peggy Baird
|Andrew Aiken
|Chester
|$30,000
|7/2
|Teresa Blackstone
|Kurt Malgieri
|Lake Luzerne
|$94,000
|7/2
|Charlie Bettigole and Minna Brown
|Paul and Katy Cummings
|30 Monument Ave., Glens Falls
|$241,250
|7/2
|Nathan and Joanna Hatch
|Dawn and Roland Thompson
|28 Hyde Court, Queensbury
|$279,500
|7/2
|David and Lisa Doster
|Suzanne Tyrer, Kimberly Lyon and Laura Tyrer
|7 Never Rest Lane, Queensbury
|$174,900
|7/2
|Fastrac EG LLC
|BB Watertown LLC
|Queensbury
|$3,060,000
|7/3
|Keith Kruziak
|James and Ellen Day
|Glens Falls
|$119,000
|7/3
|Michael and Debra Saccente
|Russell Winn
|Chester
|$100,000
|7/3
|WVR Properties LLC
|TK Properties Inc.
|61 Panther Mountain Drive, Chester
|$375,000
|7/3
|Shannon Jazowski and Lance Mileski
|Ann Marie Rodriguez
|49 Veranda Lane, Queensbury
|$310,000
|7/5
|Kevin McMurtry
|Kevin McMurtry and Patricia Zimmermann
|15 Bardin Drive, Queensbury
|$100,000
|7/5
|Caroline and Michael Mosca
|Richard and Emily Woltmann
|7133 State Route 9, Chester
|$230,000
|7/5
|Gabriel Matias and Sandra Alfaro
|Michelle Barbone
|10 Woodlawn Ave., Glens Falls
|$50,000
|7/5
|Barbara Ann Robertson
|Jeanie Cavanagh
|260 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
|$334,000
|7/5
