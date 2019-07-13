{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds July 1 to July 5

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Scott and Carol Sbrocco Daniel and Suzanne Lombardi and Michael Novak Queensbury $550,000 7/1
Thomas Reed Thomas Brennan Route 9N Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne $140,000 7/2
Michael Olson and Jennifer Lindsley Elizabeth McGraw 28 Autumn Lane, Queensbury $225,570 7/2
David and Peggy Baird Andrew Aiken Chester $30,000 7/2
Teresa Blackstone Kurt Malgieri Lake Luzerne $94,000 7/2
Charlie Bettigole and Minna Brown Paul and Katy Cummings 30 Monument Ave., Glens Falls $241,250 7/2
Nathan and Joanna Hatch Dawn and Roland Thompson 28 Hyde Court, Queensbury $279,500 7/2
David and Lisa Doster Suzanne Tyrer, Kimberly Lyon and Laura Tyrer 7 Never Rest Lane, Queensbury $174,900 7/2
Fastrac EG LLC BB Watertown LLC Queensbury $3,060,000 7/3
Keith Kruziak James and Ellen Day Glens Falls $119,000 7/3
Michael and Debra Saccente Russell Winn Chester $100,000 7/3
WVR Properties LLC TK Properties Inc. 61 Panther Mountain Drive, Chester $375,000 7/3
Shannon Jazowski and Lance Mileski Ann Marie Rodriguez 49 Veranda Lane, Queensbury $310,000 7/5
Kevin McMurtry Kevin McMurtry and Patricia Zimmermann 15 Bardin Drive, Queensbury $100,000 7/5
Caroline and Michael Mosca Richard and Emily Woltmann 7133 State Route 9, Chester $230,000 7/5
Gabriel Matias and Sandra Alfaro Michelle Barbone 10 Woodlawn Ave., Glens Falls $50,000 7/5
Barbara Ann Robertson Jeanie Cavanagh 260 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek $334,000 7/5
