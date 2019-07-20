{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds July 8 to July 12

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Eileen and Stephen Duffy Eileen Duffy, Stephen Duffy, Kevin Duffy and Susan Duffy 799 High St., Athol $151,333 7/8
Jame and Joanne Wetter Thomas Folgert 35 James St., Lake George $170,000 7/8
William McClune Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB 70 Mohican St., Glens Falls $80,000 7/8
Eric and Diane Powers Geoffrey and Sharron Hewston Lake Luzerne $170,000 7/8
Adam Greeno Paul and Mary Temple Lake Luzerne $70,000 7/9
Anthony and Gina Farese Vojac Inc. Lake George $60,000 7/9
Craig Soper and Rance Soper Timothy Donohue and Thomas Donohue 89 Sagamore Drive, Lake Luzerne $240,000 7/9
Edithe and Stephen Swensen Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 4 Fourth St., Glens Falls $90,000 7/10
Michael Wesley James McEnaney Jr. 100 Bloody Pond Road, Lake George $135,000 7/10
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 65 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 7/10
Timothy and Barbara Timbrook Foothills Builders LLC 65 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $315,720 7/10
Erica Eager, Michael Quigan and Lauren Quigan Stuart and Laura Chapman Bolton $290,000 7/10
Joshua David and Katelyn Rose Phelps Jennifer Linton 19 Windy Hill Road, Glens Falls $269,500 7/11
Darin Steven Hart Gerald and E. Beth Brezner 19 Fifth Ave., Lake Luzerne $110,000 7/11
Landcrafters LLC Clifton Moon Sr. 83 Sewell St., Lake George $40,000 7/11
John and Madeline Donohue Linda Hunter Johnsburg $18,000 7/11
Ticonderoga (Arnstein Prop) Inc. 4 Reasons LLC 54 Mohican St., Glens Falls $78,000 7/12
Timothy Johnston Elaine Woutersz 19 Wintergreen Road, Queensbury $117,000 7/12
Denis and Karissa Kramer Jennifer and Donald Sleezer 43 Pinello Road, Queensbury $10,680 7/12
