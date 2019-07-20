Warren County deeds July 8 to July 12
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Eileen and Stephen Duffy
|Eileen Duffy, Stephen Duffy, Kevin Duffy and Susan Duffy
|799 High St., Athol
|$151,333
|7/8
|Jame and Joanne Wetter
|Thomas Folgert
|35 James St., Lake George
|$170,000
|7/8
|William McClune
|Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB
|70 Mohican St., Glens Falls
|$80,000
|7/8
|Eric and Diane Powers
|Geoffrey and Sharron Hewston
|Lake Luzerne
|$170,000
|7/8
|Adam Greeno
|Paul and Mary Temple
|Lake Luzerne
|$70,000
|7/9
|Anthony and Gina Farese
|Vojac Inc.
|Lake George
|$60,000
|7/9
|Craig Soper and Rance Soper
|Timothy Donohue and Thomas Donohue
|89 Sagamore Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$240,000
|7/9
|Edithe and Stephen Swensen
|Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|4 Fourth St., Glens Falls
|$90,000
|7/10
|Michael Wesley
|James McEnaney Jr.
|100 Bloody Pond Road, Lake George
|$135,000
|7/10
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|65 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|7/10
|Timothy and Barbara Timbrook
|Foothills Builders LLC
|65 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$315,720
|7/10
|Erica Eager, Michael Quigan and Lauren Quigan
|Stuart and Laura Chapman
|Bolton
|$290,000
|7/10
|Joshua David and Katelyn Rose Phelps
|Jennifer Linton
|19 Windy Hill Road, Glens Falls
|$269,500
|7/11
|Darin Steven Hart
|Gerald and E. Beth Brezner
|19 Fifth Ave., Lake Luzerne
|$110,000
|7/11
|Landcrafters LLC
|Clifton Moon Sr.
|83 Sewell St., Lake George
|$40,000
|7/11
|John and Madeline Donohue
|Linda Hunter
|Johnsburg
|$18,000
|7/11
|Ticonderoga (Arnstein Prop) Inc.
|4 Reasons LLC
|54 Mohican St., Glens Falls
|$78,000
|7/12
|Timothy Johnston
|Elaine Woutersz
|19 Wintergreen Road, Queensbury
|$117,000
|7/12
|Denis and Karissa Kramer
|Jennifer and Donald Sleezer
|43 Pinello Road, Queensbury
|$10,680
|7/12
