Warren County deeds July 15 to July 19
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|James and Heidi Gerhard
|Barbara Gardineer
|335 Peaceful Valley Road, Johnsburg
|$275,000
|7/15
|Gary Jones
|Lindsay Perrotta
|66 Harrison Ave., Glens Falls
|$159,900
|7/15
|Jennifer Russell and Will Fortin
|Michael Atkins
|Johnsburg
|$252,000
|7/15
|Andrew Wade
|Steven and Antonia DeMola
|263 River Road, Johnsburg
|$230,000
|7/15
|Shore Environmental Consulting LLC
|Giovanna Sparagna
|16 Circle Ave., Johnsburg
|$120,000
|7/15
|Jeffrey and Kelly Stallmer
|Peter and Laura Anderson
|Chester
|$500,000
|7/15
|Buddha Ventures LLC
|It's All The Buzz LLC
|16 Exchange St., Glens Falls
|$348,250
|7/16
|Thomas Riche and Barbara Dombrowski
|William and Roseann Pagano
|Bolton
|$535,000
|7/16
|Douglas Deneen and David Kreckman
|Andrew Roden
|Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
|$7,500
|7/16
|Chad McOmber and Laurie McInnis
|Gary Romano
|Lake George
|$234,900
|7/17
|David Kenny
|Daniel Jensen and Billie Jensen
|170 Lake Parkway, Queensbury
|$1,725,000
|7/17
|Pamela Clark, Kristen and Alan Crisler
|Jill Clear
|38 Algonquin Drive, Queensbury
|$384,500
|7/17
|Dylan Stout and Aislinn Dufour
|John and Maria Brown
|7 Knight St., Glens Falls
|$191,500
|7/17
|Larianne Balestrino
|Billy Jo Meader and Theresa Meader
|24 Garner St., Queensbury
|$169,070
|7/17
|Ronald Hungerford
|James and Constance West
|Chester
|$10,500
|7/18
|Chester Four Corners LLC
|Faxon Pond Enterprises LLC
|102 Riverside Drive, Chester
|$300,000
|7/18
|Oscar Villacres and Omar Villacres
|Noreen and Israel Del Toro
|2821 Route 28, Johnsburg
|$99,900
|7/18
|CNP 743 Columbia Turnpike LLC
|Bruce Nelson
|3533 Lakeshore Drive, Lake George
|$174,000
|7/18
|Maura Eilene and Michael Francis Forcier
|Andrew and Ashlie Genovese
|237 Fuller Road, Queensbury
|$370,000
|7/19
