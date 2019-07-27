{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds July 15 to July 19

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
James and Heidi Gerhard Barbara Gardineer 335 Peaceful Valley Road, Johnsburg $275,000 7/15
Gary Jones Lindsay Perrotta 66 Harrison Ave., Glens Falls $159,900 7/15
Jennifer Russell and Will Fortin Michael Atkins Johnsburg $252,000 7/15
Andrew Wade Steven and Antonia DeMola 263 River Road, Johnsburg $230,000 7/15
Shore Environmental Consulting LLC Giovanna Sparagna 16 Circle Ave., Johnsburg $120,000 7/15
Jeffrey and Kelly Stallmer Peter and Laura Anderson Chester $500,000 7/15
Buddha Ventures LLC It's All The Buzz LLC 16 Exchange St., Glens Falls $348,250 7/16
Thomas Riche and Barbara Dombrowski William and Roseann Pagano Bolton $535,000 7/16
Douglas Deneen and David Kreckman Andrew Roden Schroon River Road, Warrensburg $7,500 7/16
Chad McOmber and Laurie McInnis Gary Romano Lake George $234,900 7/17
David Kenny Daniel Jensen and Billie Jensen 170 Lake Parkway, Queensbury $1,725,000 7/17
Pamela Clark, Kristen and Alan Crisler Jill Clear 38 Algonquin Drive, Queensbury $384,500 7/17
Dylan Stout and Aislinn Dufour John and Maria Brown 7 Knight St., Glens Falls $191,500 7/17
Larianne Balestrino Billy Jo Meader and Theresa Meader 24 Garner St., Queensbury $169,070 7/17
Ronald Hungerford James and Constance West Chester $10,500 7/18
Chester Four Corners LLC Faxon Pond Enterprises LLC 102 Riverside Drive, Chester $300,000 7/18
Oscar Villacres and Omar Villacres Noreen and Israel Del Toro 2821 Route 28, Johnsburg $99,900 7/18
CNP 743 Columbia Turnpike LLC Bruce Nelson 3533 Lakeshore Drive, Lake George $174,000 7/18
Maura Eilene and Michael Francis Forcier Andrew and Ashlie Genovese 237 Fuller Road, Queensbury $370,000 7/19
