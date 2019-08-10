{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Jacqueline Mulcahy Deborah Halek 5 Fairwood Drive, Queensbury $169,000 7/29
Angelique Peck Mark Schrader 2 Garfield St., Glens Falls $182,000 7/29
Taylor and Joshua Lewis Dianne Currie 52 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury $177,500 7/29
Jason McKinnon Hanrahan and Anmari Therese Hanrahan Martin Caruso and Jeanine Rodgers Caruso Bolton $1,407,500 7/29
Carol Vu-Luong Martindale and Matthew Martindale Harold Mapes Jr. 22 Cedarwood Drive, Queensbury $365,000 7/29
Michael Oliver and Kenneth Zalewski Janet and Edward McCarthy 9 Cozy Cove Road, Horicon $830,000 7/29
Charlotte and Harris Hewitt and Chad Jones Michael and Donna D'Angelico Chester $50,000 7/29
Stacy Willett Steven and Deborah O'Neill 27 Linette Lane, Queensbury $215,000 7/29
Mark and Laura Doyle Steven Zaccari 85 West St., Lake George $185,000 7/29
Richard Matthew and Carlie Dice Adams Steven Liquorman and Jami Pecora-Liquorman 172 Hudson Pointe Blvd., Queensbury $360,000 7/29
Robert and Laurie Smalley Joan Giglia Horicon $236,000 7/29
John and Melinda Buffolino William and Suzanne Port 46 Dream Lake Road, Queensbury $371,500 7/30
James and Katherine Hagstrand Ruth Hall, Michael Hall, Terry Bell and Valerie Healt 79 Fifth St., Glens Falls $130,000 7/30
Erica Gonyea Crystal Pitcher 45 Second St., Glens Falls $85,000 7/30
Beverly Maurer and Glenn Maurer Susan Scriver Glens Falls $210,000 7/30
Bryan Fidd Charles William Helms Queensbury $273,000 7/30
Kegan Del Signore Susan Del Signore 27 Knight St., Glens Falls $110,000 7/30
Evan Donegan Raymond Kraft III Cleverdale Road, Queensbury $9,000 7/30
David Nabozny and Abby Freinberg Dennis Coker and Susan Bartholomew 50 Elm St., Warrensburg $269,777 7/31
Sandra Wallar and Jose Juan Becerril Lindsay Holcomb 8 Evanna Drive, Queensbury $281,000 7/31
Caleb Sutliff Friedrich Strassburg and Corina Nolan-Strassburg 23 Smoke Ridge Road, Queensbury $249,000 8/1
Matthew and Xintong Bausch JD Michaels Holdings LLC 36 Wooden Lane, Queensbury $331,875 8/1
Debra and Scott Smith David French Glens Falls $140,000 8/1
James and Belinda Hunt Julia Lyga and Nanette Doheny Queensbury $240,000 8/1
Francis and Suzanne Zilka James Raimo Bolton $2,300,000 8/1
Mark and Janet Bowlby John and Lori Tumminello Lake George $118,000 8/1
Scott Bonney and Allison Rodriguez Teobaldo Camejo and Maria Isabel Camejo-Diaz 21 Founders Way, Queensbury $425,000 8/1
David Darrin Mary Kuenze and Edward Henry Hague $635,000 8/1
Rebecca Bartlett Miriam Yagy 20 Franklin St., Glens Falls $190,000 8/1
Tracy and James Johnston Jr. John Shaffer 22 Meldon Circle, Queensbury $291,900 8/1
Dennis and Emilia Jesmer Chris and Deena Jones 1468 North Gore Road, Chester $120,000 8/1
Willow Avenue Lakefront Property LLC Scott Kiniry Willow Avenue, Bolton $1,150,000 8/2
Amanda Jean and Ronald Dyess Jr. Lawrence Varecka and Geralyn Varecka Chester $220,000 8/2
Justyna Bukala Mark Helbock Johnsburg $62,500 8/2
Gerard Florio and Jody Hayes Stephen and Chloe Perazzelli 4 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls $320,000 8/2
Northway Lane Self Storage LLC Northway Self Storage LLC 162 Carey Road, Queensbury $823,900 8/2
Northway Lane Self Storage LLC Northway Self Storage LLC 32 Northway Lane, Queensbury $893,300 8/2
Northway Lane Self Storage LLC Northway Self Storage LLC 358 Sherman Ave., Queensbury $307,000 8/2
Lakeview Realty Management LlC House of Frankenstein of New York Inc. 109-115 Canada St., Lake George $950,000 8/2
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments