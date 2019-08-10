Warren County deeds July 29 to Aug. 2

|Jacqueline Mulcahy
|Deborah Halek
|5 Fairwood Drive, Queensbury
|$169,000
|7/29
|Angelique Peck
|Mark Schrader
|2 Garfield St., Glens Falls
|$182,000
|7/29
|Taylor and Joshua Lewis
|Dianne Currie
|52 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury
|$177,500
|7/29
|Jason McKinnon Hanrahan and Anmari Therese Hanrahan
|Martin Caruso and Jeanine Rodgers Caruso
|Bolton
|$1,407,500
|7/29
|Carol Vu-Luong Martindale and Matthew Martindale
|Harold Mapes Jr.
|22 Cedarwood Drive, Queensbury
|$365,000
|7/29
|Michael Oliver and Kenneth Zalewski
|Janet and Edward McCarthy
|9 Cozy Cove Road, Horicon
|$830,000
|7/29
|Charlotte and Harris Hewitt and Chad Jones
|Michael and Donna D'Angelico
|Chester
|$50,000
|7/29
|Stacy Willett
|Steven and Deborah O'Neill
|27 Linette Lane, Queensbury
|$215,000
|7/29
|Mark and Laura Doyle
|Steven Zaccari
|85 West St., Lake George
|$185,000
|7/29
|Richard Matthew and Carlie Dice Adams
|Steven Liquorman and Jami Pecora-Liquorman
|172 Hudson Pointe Blvd., Queensbury
|$360,000
|7/29
|Robert and Laurie Smalley
|Joan Giglia
|Horicon
|$236,000
|7/29
|John and Melinda Buffolino
|William and Suzanne Port
|46 Dream Lake Road, Queensbury
|$371,500
|7/30
|James and Katherine Hagstrand
|Ruth Hall, Michael Hall, Terry Bell and Valerie Healt
|79 Fifth St., Glens Falls
|$130,000
|7/30
|Erica Gonyea
|Crystal Pitcher
|45 Second St., Glens Falls
|$85,000
|7/30
|Beverly Maurer and Glenn Maurer
|Susan Scriver
|Glens Falls
|$210,000
|7/30
|Bryan Fidd
|Charles William Helms
|Queensbury
|$273,000
|7/30
|Kegan Del Signore
|Susan Del Signore
|27 Knight St., Glens Falls
|$110,000
|7/30
|Evan Donegan
|Raymond Kraft III
|Cleverdale Road, Queensbury
|$9,000
|7/30
|David Nabozny and Abby Freinberg
|Dennis Coker and Susan Bartholomew
|50 Elm St., Warrensburg
|$269,777
|7/31
|Sandra Wallar and Jose Juan Becerril
|Lindsay Holcomb
|8 Evanna Drive, Queensbury
|$281,000
|7/31
|Caleb Sutliff
|Friedrich Strassburg and Corina Nolan-Strassburg
|23 Smoke Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$249,000
|8/1
|Matthew and Xintong Bausch
|JD Michaels Holdings LLC
|36 Wooden Lane, Queensbury
|$331,875
|8/1
|Debra and Scott Smith
|David French
|Glens Falls
|$140,000
|8/1
|James and Belinda Hunt
|Julia Lyga and Nanette Doheny
|Queensbury
|$240,000
|8/1
|Francis and Suzanne Zilka
|James Raimo
|Bolton
|$2,300,000
|8/1
|Mark and Janet Bowlby
|John and Lori Tumminello
|Lake George
|$118,000
|8/1
|Scott Bonney and Allison Rodriguez
|Teobaldo Camejo and Maria Isabel Camejo-Diaz
|21 Founders Way, Queensbury
|$425,000
|8/1
|David Darrin
|Mary Kuenze and Edward Henry
|Hague
|$635,000
|8/1
|Rebecca Bartlett
|Miriam Yagy
|20 Franklin St., Glens Falls
|$190,000
|8/1
|Tracy and James Johnston Jr.
|John Shaffer
|22 Meldon Circle, Queensbury
|$291,900
|8/1
|Dennis and Emilia Jesmer
|Chris and Deena Jones
|1468 North Gore Road, Chester
|$120,000
|8/1
|Willow Avenue Lakefront Property LLC
|Scott Kiniry
|Willow Avenue, Bolton
|$1,150,000
|8/2
|Amanda Jean and Ronald Dyess Jr.
|Lawrence Varecka and Geralyn Varecka
|Chester
|$220,000
|8/2
|Justyna Bukala
|Mark Helbock
|Johnsburg
|$62,500
|8/2
|Gerard Florio and Jody Hayes
|Stephen and Chloe Perazzelli
|4 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls
|$320,000
|8/2
|Northway Lane Self Storage LLC
|Northway Self Storage LLC
|162 Carey Road, Queensbury
|$823,900
|8/2
|Northway Lane Self Storage LLC
|Northway Self Storage LLC
|32 Northway Lane, Queensbury
|$893,300
|8/2
|Northway Lane Self Storage LLC
|Northway Self Storage LLC
|358 Sherman Ave., Queensbury
|$307,000
|8/2
|Lakeview Realty Management LlC
|House of Frankenstein of New York Inc.
|109-115 Canada St., Lake George
|$950,000
|8/2
