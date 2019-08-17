{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Antonio Mariotti Gerard Florio 47 Webster Ave., Glens Falls $235,000 8/5
Daniel Olbrych and Carrie Stewart Russell and Mary Hilliard 87 McGillis Ave., Lake George $130,000 8/6
Michael and Marina Tkach Frank Romano and Deborah Hinchliffe 588 Diamond Point Road, Lake George $690,000 8/6
Chris Scott and April Millington Clara Conte 16 Emerson Ave., Warrensburg $165,000 8/7
Peter and Kathleen Erwin Dennis Wendell 531 Glen St., Glens Falls $190,000 8/7
Shirley Tennent Jeffrey Tennent 100 Indian Brook Hollow Road, Bolton $725,000 8/7
Kati and Nicholas Vanarnum Sr. Little Tree Properties III LLC Queensbury $134,620 8/7
Scott Stiassney and Natalie O'Brien Christopher and Denise Round 8 Bentley Place, Queensbury $259,900 8/7
Patrick Seelye Timothy and Kimberley Larned 28 Reardon Road, Queensbury $300,000 8/8
Ming Yue Xie and Zhi Yin Ma MSLC Development LLC Queensbury $312,400 8/8
Brendan and Emily McCarthy Anson Wood 71 Prospect St., Glens Falls $179,900 8/8
E. James Barrett Brian Clements and Susan Kozak 118 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury $275,000 8/8
Kathryn Cramer Edward and Arleen Ogden 6 Elizabeth Lane, Queensbury $148,000 8/9
Erin and Francis Steinbach Jr. Sharon A. Bell Adamo 211 Assembly Point Road, Queensbury $512,850 8/9
Jeremy and Melanie Cumoletti Snezana Babic Portante, John Portante and Flavio Portante 163 Lake Tour Road, Lake Luzerne $267,999 8/9
Hayley Hughes Anthony and Lois Divietro Johnsburg $155,000 8/9
