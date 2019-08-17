Warren County deeds Aug. 5 to Aug. 9
|BUYER
|SELLER
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|DATE
|Antonio Mariotti
|Gerard Florio
|47 Webster Ave., Glens Falls
|$235,000
|8/5
|Daniel Olbrych and Carrie Stewart
|Russell and Mary Hilliard
|87 McGillis Ave., Lake George
|$130,000
|8/6
|Michael and Marina Tkach
|Frank Romano and Deborah Hinchliffe
|588 Diamond Point Road, Lake George
|$690,000
|8/6
|Chris Scott and April Millington
|Clara Conte
|16 Emerson Ave., Warrensburg
|$165,000
|8/7
|Peter and Kathleen Erwin
|Dennis Wendell
|531 Glen St., Glens Falls
|$190,000
|8/7
|Shirley Tennent
|Jeffrey Tennent
|100 Indian Brook Hollow Road, Bolton
|$725,000
|8/7
|Kati and Nicholas Vanarnum Sr.
|Little Tree Properties III LLC
|Queensbury
|$134,620
|8/7
|Scott Stiassney and Natalie O'Brien
|Christopher and Denise Round
|8 Bentley Place, Queensbury
|$259,900
|8/7
|Patrick Seelye
|Timothy and Kimberley Larned
|28 Reardon Road, Queensbury
|$300,000
|8/8
|Ming Yue Xie and Zhi Yin Ma
|MSLC Development LLC
|Queensbury
|$312,400
|8/8
|Brendan and Emily McCarthy
|Anson Wood
|71 Prospect St., Glens Falls
|$179,900
|8/8
|E. James Barrett
|Brian Clements and Susan Kozak
|118 Chestnut Ridge Road, Queensbury
|$275,000
|8/8
|Kathryn Cramer
|Edward and Arleen Ogden
|6 Elizabeth Lane, Queensbury
|$148,000
|8/9
|Erin and Francis Steinbach Jr.
|Sharon A. Bell Adamo
|211 Assembly Point Road, Queensbury
|$512,850
|8/9
|Jeremy and Melanie Cumoletti
|Snezana Babic Portante, John Portante and Flavio Portante
|163 Lake Tour Road, Lake Luzerne
|$267,999
|8/9
|Hayley Hughes
|Anthony and Lois Divietro
|Johnsburg
|$155,000
|8/9
