Warren County deeds Aug. 19 to Aug. 30

|Michael Archambault
|Dragos Minciunescu
|61 Rhode Island Ave., Queensbury
|$164,800
|Aug. 19
|Adam and Lindsey Cossman
|Peter and Barbara Cossman
|Bolton
|$2.2 million
|Aug. 19
|Edward Konwinski Jr.
|Anthony and Frieda Jane Garcia
|46 Bronk Drive, Queensbury
|$249,000
|Aug. 19
|Kerri and Kevin Sanders
|William and Terry McGarr
|56 Third St., Glens Falls
|$188,500
|Aug. 19
|Jane Schmidt and Frederick Bankosky
|MTGLQ Investors LP
|12 Cherry St., Lake George
|$130,000
|Aug. 20
|Erik and Roseann Joule
|Martin Pavlik
|Warrensburg
|$32,000
|Aug. 20
|Adam Rogowski and Jami Durante Rogowski
|R. Eric and Lee Nilsestuen
|102 Moose Ridge Drive, Warrensburg
|$480,000
|Aug. 20
|Jerome and Claudina Duval
|Joseph Lawless
|Bolton
|$420,000
|Aug. 20
|Timothy and Annemarie Murphy
|Andrew Dellipaoli
|Bolton
|$177,500
|Aug. 20
|Robert Shane Murray and Kayla Stone
|Beth Miksch
|24 Hampton Court, Queensbury
|$260,000
|Aug. 21
|Stewart's Shops Corp.
|Rita Marshall-Dixon
|258 and 260 Ridge St., Glens Falls
|$375,000
|Aug. 21
|Philip Curran
|Rhonda Bombard
|14 Pheasant Walk, Queensbury
|$205,000
|Aug. 21
|Richard Dawson and Annetta Moore
|Phyllis Veronica Saroff, Michael Neil Gray, Arthur Levine and Susan Houston
|10 7th Ave., Lake Luzerne
|$71,700
|Aug. 21
|Robbin MacFarran
|Lighthouse Solutions Consultants LLC
|Glens Falls
|$162,000
|Aug. 21
|Lorrie Ellen Strakos
|Joseph and Margaret Getz
|9 Platt St., Glens Falls
|$148,400
|Aug. 21
|Beverly Lavick
|Melinda Avril Johnson
|Glens Falls
|$179,900
|Aug. 22
|Elijah George Harrison
|Kate Sauer-Jones
|1805 Garnet Lake Road, Johnsburg
|$187,975
|Aug. 22
|James and Kim Dinelle
|Thomas and Janet Geiger
|59 Woodridge Drive, Horicon
|$599,000
|Aug. 22
|Adam Todd and Christiana Ostrander
|Joan Maresco
|13 Queen Mary Drive, Queensbury
|$120,510
|Aug. 22
|Douglas and Tracee Swan
|Apex Capital LLC
|481 Glen St., Glens Falls
|$250,000
|Aug. 22
|Thomas and Alexandra Rivers
|Jean Dunkle
|30 W. State St., Glens Falls
|$155,000
|Aug. 22
|Frank and Linda Perri
|Cynthia Borrelli
|280 Middle Road, Lake George
|$498,500
|Aug. 22
|Samuel Younes Jr.
|Ruth Goldman
|6 Amy Lane, Queensbury
|$180,200
|Aug. 22
|Reece Arthur LLC
|Clifford and Mary Quartiers
|13 Kenworthy Ave., Glens Falls
|$120,000
|Aug. 22
|Brandon Crist
|John Curley
|86 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury
|$139,500
|Aug. 22
|Adam and Taylor Polsinelli
|Daniel Snyder
|100 Burnt Hills Drive, Queensbury
|$432,500
|Aug. 23
|Jonathan Louis Thron and Amy Kida
|Judith Marshall
|34 Arbor Drive, Glens Falls
|$273,000
|Aug. 23
|George and Valerie Whisenant
|Gregory and Regina Garafalo
|375 Luzerne Road, Queensbury
|$296,000
|Aug. 23
|Courtney Burns and Pamela Burns
|Gary Anzalone
|Chester
|$19,900
|Aug. 26
|Donna Hamilton
|Andrea Seamans and Donna Lyn Hamilton
|98 Surrey Fields Drive, Queensbury
|$296,100
|Aug. 26
|William and Mary Hayes
|James MacNaughton, Christine MacNaughton and Mary MacNaughton
|Queensbury
|$170,000
|Aug. 26
|Lyndsey Stoller
|Michael and Carmen Della Bella
|5 Elizabeth Lane, Queensbury
|$135,000
|Aug. 26
|Terri Parker
|David Wooding
|72 John St., Queensbury
|$187,500
|Aug. 26
|John Beckem II
|Robert and Linda Monroe
|28 Crandall St., Glens Falls
|$200,000
|Aug. 26
|John Flewelling and Shawna Eddy
|James and Samantha Lewis
|27 Hillcrest Ave., Queensbury
|$182,000
|Aug. 26
|Edward and Lisa Breeyear
|Thomas Leroux, Patricia Leroux and Justin Fayette
|Queensbury
|$220,000
|Aug. 26
|Brenda Manra and Michael Ristau
|Olive Bay LLC
|Queensbury
|$246,000
|Aug. 27
|Jena and Josh Jacquard Jr.
|Buddie Allen
|Lake Luzerne
|$115,000
|Aug. 27
|David and Julie Kopyce
|Paul Belmonte
|30 Green Harbour Lane, Lake George
|$775,000
|Aug. 27
|Sally Rose Pond LLC
|Brendan and Dawn Riordan
|Lake George
|$741,000
|Aug. 27
|Michael and Jennifer Adams
|Douglas and Nathalie Dunn
|Johnsburg
|$390,000
|Aug. 27
|Erin Barton
|John Grady
|Glens Falls
|$133,900
|Aug. 27
|David Prehoda
|Ronald and Patricia Simmons
|223 Konci Terrace, Lake George
|$285,600
|Aug. 28
|Leonard ferri
|MTGLQ Investors LP
|4 Windy Ridge Road, Glens Falls
|$216,500
|Aug. 28
|Kristin Friers
|Olin John Overlease
|31 Nicole Drive, Queensbury
|$269,000
|Aug. 28
|Mikaela Colleen Shea
|Richard and Carlie Adams
|28 Sweetbriar Lane, Queensbury
|$223,500
|Aug. 28
|Gerald Stockman
|JD Michaels Holdings LLC
|Queensbury
|$375,305
|Aug. 28
|Jacob Bardin and Shane Geidel
|Sarah Kowalski
|Queensbury
|$144,160
|Aug. 28
|Nancy Seid and Matthew Witten
|Susanna Palomares
|Lake Luzerne
|$130,000
|Aug. 28
|Michael Robertson and Mary Quinn
|Steven and Karen McDonald
|9 Cardinale Lane, Queensbury
|$392,000
|Aug. 29
|Christopher and Kelly Sackett
|Jane Bradway, Bernard Holz, Priscilla Seguin and Sandra Sweet
|Lake George
|$251,000
|Aug. 29
|Kara Leboeuf
|Bessie and Mario Cruz
|50 Nicole Drive, Queensbury
|$179,900
|Aug. 29
|Cathleen Bastible
|Daniel and Lori Berkowitz
|7 5th Ave., Lake Luzerne
|$150,000
|Aug. 29
|John Sherrange
|Mary Dowmont
|38 Fawn Lane, Queensbury
|$236,000
|Aug. 29
|New Beginnings 19 LLC
|Steve McCranels and Amy Ullrich
|4959 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton
|$325,000
|Aug. 29
|Donald and Stephanie Principe
|Mary Stewart
|4 Ryan Ave., Queensbury
|$91,800
|Aug. 29
|Richard and Kathryn Pettus
|Walter Steidinger
|Bolton
|$775,000
|Aug. 30
|Joseph and Brenda Wear
|Karen Kronenwetter
|Bolton
|$455,000
|Aug. 30
|Matthew Morretta
|Brian Worobey
|Lake George
|$132,500
|Aug. 30
|Susan Kozak
|Martin and Paulette Geruso
|Queensbury
|$170,000
|Aug. 30
|William Collier
|Robert and Jennifer Matthews
|14 Carney Point Drive, Hague
|$550,000
|Aug. 30
|Garett Nadelson
|Richard and Seraphine Barton
|Lake George
|$415,000
|Aug. 30
|Marjorie and Thomas Tierney Jr.
|Sandra Chambers, Paul Chambers and Lisa Chambers Dunay
|Lake George
|$440,000
|Aug. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.