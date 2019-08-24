Warren County deeds Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

|Julie Clark
|Tucker Stanclift
|7 Clearview Lane, Queensbury
|$330,000
|8/12
|Kellen Munn and Danielle Kiser
|Jeffrey Daniel and Melissa Jamie Wilkinson
|3 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls
|$206,000
|8/12
|Kevin and Valinda Aylor
|Lorell Ducati
|9556 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague
|$202,500
|8/12
|Ilya and Alla Kulek
|Robert Birkhahn
|124 Dodd Hill Road, Hague
|$295,000
|8/12
|Katherine Larkin and Stephen Showers
|Dawn Bromley and Diane Burkhardt
|Bolton
|$175,000
|8/13
|Eric and Jill Poulsen
|Thomas and Laura Lane
|8 Sunset Drive, Queensbury
|$230,000
|8/13
|Judy Howard
|John Sherrange
|5 North Court, Queensbury
|$152,000
|8/13
|Carol Ann and Thomas Massaro
|Fred Bauer
|71 Dodd Hill Road, Hague
|$311,000
|8/13
|Port Rush Properties LLC
|Rosa and Henry Moffitt Jr.
|14 Spring St., Glens Falls
|$119,000
|8/13
|Janet Gobeille
|John and Anita Duncan
|30 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury
|$193,900
|8/13
|Simon Alexander and Lunette Dickey
|Richard and Jennifer Bashant
|6 Queen Diana Lane, Queensbury
|$225,000
|8/13
|Devin Viele
|Heidi and Timothy Elmore
|76 Boulevard, Queensbury
|$91,054
|8/14
|Foothills Builders LLC
|John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC
|56 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$25,000
|8/14
|Derek Potter
|Foothills Builders LLC
|56 John Clendon Road, Queensbury
|$395,650
|8/14
|Kimberly Sumell and Lois L'Hommedieu
|John Mohl and Barbara Meier
|2 Pinewood Hollow Road, Queensbury
|$210,000
|8/14
|Jeff and Marie Sirkot
|James Viola
|10 G High Peaks Terrace, Warrensburg
|$64,000
|8/14
|Debbie Hill
|Tammie Landers and Karen Smith
|9 and 13 Maine Ave., Queensbury
|$28,300
|8/14
|Leah Herberick and Barbara Sachs
|Sarah Sweeney
|1035 East River Drive, Lake Luzerne
|$210,000
|8/14
|Tucker Stanclift and Maria Therrien
|Robert and Jane Arnole
|102 Sweet Road, Queensbury
|$262,000
|8/14
|Paul Moulton and Michele Huber
|Fred and Donna Elms
|Stony Creek
|$90,000
|8/14
|Amanda Burt
|William and Beth Bishop
|77 Cedar Court, Queensbury
|$166,900
|8/15
|R H Bay Holdings LLC
|Gary and Carlene Poster
|Queensbury
|$505,000
|8/15
|New Pruyn St. LLC
|Richard and Ann Tougas
|9-11 New Pruyn St., Glens Falls
|$110,000
|8/15
|Kelvin Monroe
|Mecleta Murray
|88 Friends Lake Road, Chester
|$143,100
|8/15
|Gordon Lacroix
|Vivann Bergstedt
|20 Westwood Drive, Queensbury
|$230,000
|8/15
|Thomas and Sheri Welch
|Corinne Meyerhoff
|257 Hadley Road, Stony Creek
|$13,000
|8/16
