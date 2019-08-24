{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County deeds Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

BUYER SELLER LOCATION PRICE DATE
Julie Clark Tucker Stanclift 7 Clearview Lane, Queensbury $330,000 8/12
Kellen Munn and Danielle Kiser Jeffrey Daniel and Melissa Jamie Wilkinson 3 Horicon Ave., Glens Falls $206,000 8/12
Kevin and Valinda Aylor Lorell Ducati 9556 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague $202,500 8/12
Ilya and Alla Kulek Robert Birkhahn 124 Dodd Hill Road, Hague $295,000 8/12
Katherine Larkin and Stephen Showers Dawn Bromley and Diane Burkhardt Bolton $175,000 8/13
Eric and Jill Poulsen Thomas and Laura Lane 8 Sunset Drive, Queensbury $230,000 8/13
Judy Howard John Sherrange 5 North Court, Queensbury $152,000 8/13
Carol Ann and Thomas Massaro Fred Bauer 71 Dodd Hill Road, Hague $311,000 8/13
Port Rush Properties LLC Rosa and Henry Moffitt Jr. 14 Spring St., Glens Falls $119,000 8/13
Janet Gobeille John and Anita Duncan 30 Dorlon Drive, Queensbury $193,900 8/13
Simon Alexander and Lunette Dickey Richard and Jennifer Bashant 6 Queen Diana Lane, Queensbury $225,000 8/13
Devin Viele Heidi and Timothy Elmore 76 Boulevard, Queensbury $91,054 8/14
Foothills Builders LLC John Clendon Hidden Estates LLC 56 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $25,000 8/14
Derek Potter Foothills Builders LLC 56 John Clendon Road, Queensbury $395,650 8/14
Kimberly Sumell and Lois L'Hommedieu John Mohl and Barbara Meier 2 Pinewood Hollow Road, Queensbury $210,000 8/14
Jeff and Marie Sirkot James Viola 10 G High Peaks Terrace, Warrensburg $64,000 8/14
Debbie Hill Tammie Landers and Karen Smith 9 and 13 Maine Ave., Queensbury $28,300 8/14
Leah Herberick and Barbara Sachs Sarah Sweeney 1035 East River Drive, Lake Luzerne $210,000 8/14
Tucker Stanclift and Maria Therrien Robert and Jane Arnole 102 Sweet Road, Queensbury $262,000 8/14
Paul Moulton and Michele Huber Fred and Donna Elms Stony Creek $90,000 8/14
Amanda Burt William and Beth Bishop 77 Cedar Court, Queensbury $166,900 8/15
R H Bay Holdings LLC Gary and Carlene Poster Queensbury $505,000 8/15
New Pruyn St. LLC Richard and Ann Tougas 9-11 New Pruyn St., Glens Falls $110,000 8/15
Kelvin Monroe Mecleta Murray 88 Friends Lake Road, Chester $143,100 8/15
Gordon Lacroix Vivann Bergstedt 20 Westwood Drive, Queensbury $230,000 8/15
Thomas and Sheri Welch Corinne Meyerhoff 257 Hadley Road, Stony Creek $13,000 8/16
