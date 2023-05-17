A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier's refurbishment project in southeast Virginia is using a product that started in a Warren County quarry.

Barton Mines has supplied garnet extracted from its site in Johnsburg and processed at its Hamilton County plant for the sandblasting of the surface of the USS John C. Stennis. The four-year project is taking place in Newport News, Virginia, where Barton customer Mid-Atlantic Coatings Inc. is using Barton Adirondack 30/60 CG garnet blast abrasive to clean the massive ship's steel shell and prepare it for a new protective coating.

The project is the second Navy carrier in which Barton's product was used. The refurbishment of the USS George Washington, which began in 2017, also used the hard and sharp garnet crystals mined and processed in upstate New York.

“Barton products are American-made by a family-owned company and we’re immensely proud and humbled to serve the brave men and women who serve our nation every day,” Barton CEO Randy Rapple said in a press release. “Whenever we see or hear about the USS Stennis or George Washington, Barton employees, many of whom are veterans themselves, will know they played a part in keeping the ships at sea.”

Barton, which has its headquarters in Glens Falls

MAC said the choice of the Barton garnet for sandblasting of the Navy carriers came after months of testing of many military-grade blasting materials.

“The things Barton did as a supplier on the George Washington project showed me that they care and that I can rely on them,” MAC President Vincent D’Auge said in the news release. “We chose 30/60 CG garnet as the best value based on the performance, consistency, cleanliness and safety of the product, and the outstanding customer support. MAC and Barton are industry leaders, and both our companies stand by our commitments. I knew we could depend on Barton.”

Other uses for Barton garnet blast abrasives have included cutting and shaping blades of U.S. Luge team’s sleds, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s aircraft fleet maintenance, Broadway theater sets and bullet-resistant glass.

Headquartered in Glens Falls, Barton has been in operating in the Adirondacks since 1878. The Johnsburg quarry and mill have been in use since 1983. The company currently employs about 125 people at all of its locations.