'Pickup Tower'

Seen here is the new 'Pickup Tower' in the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury, where people can pick up merchandise they ordered online by scanning a bar code on their smartphones. 

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — The Walmart on Route 9 recently debuted a “Pickup Tower” as part of its remodeling project.

The tower works like a vending machine and enables a customer to pick up an item they ordered online by scanning a confirmation bar code that was sent to their smartphone, according to a news release.

The remodeling also included expanded grocery, apparel and electronics sections.

