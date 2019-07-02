LAKE GEORGE — A new Lake George attraction will allow players to feel like they are in the game.
VR Gaming has opened at the Village Mall at 204 Canada St., featuring six virtual reality stations. Proprietor Sean Quirk explained that people are strapped onto the device, which looks like a cross between a steel drum and a treadmill, in a standing position. They play a game on the screen and move their feet to follow along with what their character is doing in the game.
A rotating back support, along with hand and foot sensors, track the player’s movement, according to the website. They can even spin 360 degrees.
There are six games available to choose from and they include shooting games, escape rooms and haunted houses, according to Quirk.
“You have a gun in your hand or you shoot zombies or (wave) a magic wand,” he said.
There are thousands of games available, according to Quirk, but he just wanted to choose a few to start.
Quirk said he first learned about these gaming consoles when he was out in Las Vegas, where they have become popular. Some people are using the games to lose weight and get fit.
It cost about $50,000 to equip the space, Quirk said. In addition, there will be ten “retro” gaming consoles from brands such as Atari and PlayStation.
Patrons will pay a set entry fee for time spent in the attraction.
Quirk said he thought this would be a perfect addition to the village to replace what was an ice cream and T-shirt shop.
“My wife and I always said if the village needs anything, it needs something for kids to do,” he said.
