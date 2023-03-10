LAKE GEORGE — An official in Vermont’s biggest city is hoping to find success turning a former inn into studio apartments, an effort to bring some much-needed housing options to the resort community.

John Vickery, the Burlington, Vermont, city assessor, purchased the Westbrook Inn on Gage Road in the town of Lake George at the end of January for $650,000.

He has since submitted plans to the Lake George Planning and Zoning boards expressing his intent to turn the 15-room motel into 16 apartments.

The property, built in 1985, is described on a real estate listing as “a completely remodeled 15 unit motel in the heart of Lake George.” Each room currently consists of furniture and a kitchenette with microwave and refrigerator. The property also includes a two-bedroom manager’s suite, which would serve as the 16th apartment.

On March 1, Vickery went before the Zoning Board of Appeals with a hand-drawn sketch of his plans for the motel for a public hearing on the application.

Dan Barusch, the town’s director of planning and zoning, said the board was generally supportive.

“The board had a bunch of questions because Mr. Vickery’s hand drawings didn’t tell the full story and they were lacking in detail, but they didn’t seem against the idea,” Barusch said Thursday.

“Housing is needed here and I think everyone gets that. They just had to do their due diligence in regards to making sure everything they needed to see was there, in order to consider the variance.”

The zoning variance Vickery seeks would give him permission to go over a limit for apartment units. The property is zoned Residential/Commercial High Density, which only allows for 11 apartments per density in the zone.

At the meeting on March 1, he was also told the county codes department would need to review the change of use and he would also need to provide adequate kitchen/cooking facilities in the units. Vickery was originally proposing hot plates, which is not allowed in most New York communities as the only method of cooking.

On Tuesday, he will go before the Lake George Planning Board for a site plan review, which is required for all commercial use changes and for new multi-family dwellings.

Though Barusch agrees housing is needed, he is unsure if the market is there for studio-sized spaces.

“While the studio apartments are going to be harder for him to rent here than they would be in his current location of Burlington, where he likely did his market research, they’re something at least,” Barusch said.