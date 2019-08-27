GLENS FALLS — Verizon recently opened an R-Wireless store in Glens Falls.
The store is located at 14 LaRose St. in the Hannaford plaza and offers a broad range of Verizon products and services, including smart phones and watches, tablets, connected car and small business equipment, according to a news release. It also offers home automation and security equipment and services from Vivint and Dish TV.
Verizon also has stores in Hudson Falls and Greenwich.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact 518-409-8933.
