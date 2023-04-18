The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will send the 2023 Maple Syrup Inquiry to approximately 1,600 Northeastern producers on April 28, but those producers won't need to spend as much time filling it out.

Maple syrup producers, processors and commodity markets rely on the data from this survey to make informed business decisions and help promote the industry, according to a USDA news release. Survey recipients are encouraged to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax by May 8. Producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted to arrange an interview to complete the survey.

The 2023 survey has been revamped after the International Maple Syrup Institute created a working group from their membership and brought the industry’s concerns to NASS’s attention with suggestions. As a result, this year’s survey is shorter with new questions on acreage, sales, and unprocessed sap, the news release said.

The Northeastern region produced 4.40 million gallons of maple syrup in 2022. In 2022, NASS estimated the total number of taps across the nation at 14.3 million and total production was 5.03 million gallons of maple syrup.

All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law, and published so that no operation or producer can be identified. NASS will publish this data in the Crop Production report on June 9 and the Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov. This report and all other NASS reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information or assistance with the survey, producers can call the NASS Northeastern Field Office at (800) 498-1518.