SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has promoted two employees in its employee benefits division.
Shelly Marcantonio has been named employee benefits practice leader and Holly Lewis has been named manager of TPA and COBRA administrator.
In her new role, Marcantonio will lead the strategic growth of the employee benefits division and continue the expansion of services to ensure clients receive the most comprehensive options, according to a news release.
Marcantonio joined Upstate Agency in 2016 as manager of operations with more than 15 years of experience in employee benefits and the health insurance industry.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
In her new role, Lewis will oversee day-to-day management and administration of TPA and COBRA services, ensuring quality and efficient service with oversight on compliance.
Lewis joined Upstate in 2017 with more than 13 years of experience as an office manager and insurance representative.
Upstate Agency specializes in personal, commercial and group health benefits insurance. It is a subsidiary of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and part of the Arrow family of companies.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has promoted two employees in its employee benefits division.
Shelly Marcantonio has been named employee benefits practice leader and Holly Lewis has been named manager of TPA and COBRA administrator.
In her new role, Marcantonio will lead the strategic growth of the employee benefits division and continue the expansion of services to ensure clients receive the most comprehensive options, according to a news release.
Marcantonio joined Upstate in 2016 as manager of operations with more than 15 years of experience in employee benefits and the health insurance industry.
In her new role, Lewis will oversee day-to-day management and administration of TPA and COBRA services, ensuring quality and efficient service with an oversight on compliance.
Lewis joined Upstate in 2017 with more than 13 years of experience as an office manager and insurance representative.
Upstate Agency specializes in personal, commercial and group health benefits insurance with offices in Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex and Saratoga counties. It is a subsidiary of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and part of the Arrow family of companies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.