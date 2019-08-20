* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has promoted two employees in its employee benefits division.

Shelly Marcantonio has been named employee benefits practice leader and Holly Lewis has been named manager of TPA and COBRA administrator.

In her new role, Marcantonio will lead the strategic growth of the employee benefits division and continue the expansion of services to ensure clients receive the most comprehensive options, according to a news release.

Marcantonio joined Upstate in 2016 as manager of operations with more than 15 years of experience in employee benefits and the health insurance industry.

In her new role, Lewis will oversee day-to-day management and administration of TPA and COBRA services, ensuring quality and efficient service with an oversight on compliance.

Lewis joined Upstate in 2017 with more than 13 years of experience as an office manager and insurance representative.

Upstate Agency specializes in personal, commercial and group health benefits insurance with offices in Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex and Saratoga counties. It is a subsidiary of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and part of the Arrow family of companies.