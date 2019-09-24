{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has promoted Valerie Childs to commercial risk adviser in the agency’s Commercial Property and Casualty Division.

She will manage risk advisement and business development for large commerce insurance accounts and help educate clients on coverage options, according to a news release.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In 2017, Childs brought 40 years of insurance industry experience with her when she joined the Upstate Agency, which is part of the Arrow family of companies.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments