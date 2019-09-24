SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has promoted Valerie Childs to commercial risk adviser in the agency’s Commercial Property and Casualty Division.
She will manage risk advisement and business development for large commerce insurance accounts and help educate clients on coverage options, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In 2017, Childs brought 40 years of insurance industry experience with her when she joined the Upstate Agency, which is part of the Arrow family of companies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.