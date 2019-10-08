SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Upstate Agency has announced the opening of its new headquarters at 103 Main St. in South Glens Falls.
The remodeled 9,000-square-foot building unifies team members from separate locations in South Glens Falls and Glens Falls. It will serve as Upstate’s corporate offices for all lines of business, including personal insurance, commercial insurance and employee benefits, according to a news release.
Staff members from 89 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls and 20 South St. in Glens Falls have already relocated to the new headquarters. The Upstate office inside the Glens Falls National Bank branch at 4 Broad St. in Glens Falls will relocate later in October. Upstate will continue to operate its satellite office inside the Glens Falls National Bank branch on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury.
The new headquarters features updated technology and a modern design.
Upstate Agency President and CEO Doug Thorn said the move to 103 Main St. allows customers to access more services under one roof.
