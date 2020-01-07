Upper Glen Street Taco Bell reopens on Wednesday

QUEENSBURY — The Taco Bell/Long John Silver's on Upper Glen Street will reopen Wednesday at 7 a.m., following an extensive renovation.

The restaurant has been closed since mid-October. The changes include a state-of-art kitchen; comfortable, modern dining room; and bright exterior, according to a news release. In addition, new digital menu boards have been installed, along with four kiosks where customers and view pictures and descriptions of the food and place their orders.

All employees who had been working in the restaurant when it closed for reconstruction were invited back, and an additional 30 employees were hired. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“A remodel of this restaurant was long overdue, and we are proud to be able to reinvest in the Queensbury community and open this beautiful new store,” said Steve Pinkerton, vice president/owner of Hospitality Syracuse Inc. in a news release.

