QUEENSBURY — Two new family-themed entertainment venues are coming to Aviation Mall.
General Manager James Griffith said in an email that national tenant Pac-Man Zone will be opening this fall.
The store is a family arcade center that has video games, redemption games and novelty games, according to a news release.
The store also sells Pac-Man and other branded merchandise by Namco, which is the company that owns the rights to that game and other products.
This will be the first branded Pac-Man Zone store on the East Coast.
The company has 48 locations in North America and Puerto Rico, according to a news release, and it is expanding in China, India and North America over the next 10 years.
The store will take the space where Body Barre is located, which was the former Hallmark store.
Body Barre will be relocated to the former Payless Shoes location. The business was started by Annie Bennett and Katie Langdon and needs more room for its classes. The 4,000-square-foot space will allow them to grow their business, including adding birthday parties, according to Griffith.
In addition, the Spirit Halloween store will locate in the former Sears space in September and October for its seasonal store.
The store was at the old Toys R Us on Upper Glen Street last year, but that is being renovated into a new Aldi grocery store.
Also, Kids Corner is moving from Wilton Mall to Aviation Mall. It will be opening within the month at the former Party Palace Location. It is a play area for children featuring games and activities.
Ollie’s Bargain outlet is set to open in late August and is hiring to fill about 60 to 70 full- and part-time jobs, according to Griffith. The business is occupying a portion of the former Bon-Ton space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.