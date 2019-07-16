{{featured_button_text}}
Aviation Mall

Shoppers walk through Aviation Mall in Queensbury in May 2018. The mall will soon be adding two entertainment-themed businesses to its store line-up.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — Two new family-themed entertainment venues are coming to Aviation Mall.

General Manager James Griffith said in an email that national tenant Pac-Man Zone will be opening this fall.

The store is a family arcade center that has video games, redemption games and novelty games, according to a news release.

The store also sells Pac-Man and other branded merchandise by Namco, which is the company that owns the rights to that game and other products.

This will be the first branded Pac-Man Zone store on the East Coast.

The company has 48 locations in North America and Puerto Rico, according to a news release, and it is expanding in China, India and North America over the next 10 years.

The store will take the space where Body Barre is located, which was the former Hallmark store.

Body Barre will be relocated to the former Payless Shoes location. The business was started by Annie Bennett and Katie Langdon and needs more room for its classes. The 4,000-square-foot space will allow them to grow their business, including adding birthday parties, according to Griffith.

In addition, the Spirit Halloween store will locate in the former Sears space in September and October for its seasonal store.

The store was at the old Toys R Us on Upper Glen Street last year, but that is being renovated into a new Aldi grocery store.

Also, Kids Corner is moving from Wilton Mall to Aviation Mall. It will be opening within the month at the former Party Palace Location. It is a play area for children featuring games and activities.

Ollie’s Bargain outlet is set to open in late August and is hiring to fill about 60 to 70 full- and part-time jobs, according to Griffith. The business is occupying a portion of the former Bon-Ton space.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

