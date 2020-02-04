Twitter will mark doctored content

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people.

The company said Tuesday that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that’s likely to cause harm. Material that is manipulated but isn’t necessarily harmful may get a warning label.

Under the new guidelines, the slowed-down video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which she appeared to slur her words could get the label if someone tweets it out after the rules go into effect March 5.

Deciding what might cause harm could be difficult to define, and some material will likely fall into a gray area.

“This will be a challenge and we will make errors along the way — we appreciate the patience,” Twitter said in a blog post. “However, we’re committed to doing this right.”

Twitter said it considers threats to the safety of a person or a group serious harm, along with risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest. But harm could also mean threats to people’s privacy or ability to freely express themselves, Twitter said. This could include stalking, voter suppression and intimidation epithets and “material that aims to silence someone.”