Tuesday Morning stores becomes fifth big retailer to file Chapter 11

NEW YORK — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do this with a phased approach.

In the Glens Falls area, the chain has a store in Queensbury Plaza in Queensbury.

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the virus was declared a pandemic in mid-March that forced many stores that sell non-essential goods to close and resulted in evaporating sales. Pier 1 Imports, which filed for Chapter 11 in February, is now liquidating its business.

Tuesday Morning has requested bankruptcy court approval to close at least 132 locations in a first phase and, eventually, the company's distribution center in Phoenix that supports these stores. These stores were identified as under-performing or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity.