GLENS FALLS — Trampoline Advertising and Design has hired Emma Prendeville as assistant project manager.
Prendeville comes to Glens Falls after spending the last five years working in Manhattan, where she led award-winning consumer engagement campaigns for national brands including Microsoft, T.J. Maxx, Unilever, the American Heart Association and Campbell’s Soup, according to a news release.
Sean Magee, managing partner, said the business added four full-time positions in the past 18 months to meet the growing list of clients.
Prendeville has seven years of account management experience and will be responsible for tasks including participating in client meetings, handling vendor requests, managing team budgets and taking care of on-site production logistics.
“I’m so excited to be back home in the Adirondacks, creating groundbreaking work with individuals who are as passionate about this region as I am,” Prendeville said in a news release.
