Trampoline Advertising and Design Co. names two to new positions

GLENS FALLS — Trampoline Advertising and Design Co. has appointed Kristin Stroebel and Jen Roe to new human resources and managing media director positions.

Kristin Stroebel, a native of Lake George who now lives in Queensbury, “was brought on board to help manage the studio’s 2021 transition from remote work to an in-studio hybrid model. Her extensive knowledge and experience in all areas of HR will help to manage our 19-person team and create a structure that is as flexible as it is profitable,” said Sean Magee, managing partner, in a news release.

Jen Roe, a native New Yorker currently living in the Hudson Valley, joins the company as managing director of its media operations from Vail Resorts, where she was the brand manager for Hunter Mountain. Her clients ranged from resort brands to nonprofit agencies and state-level tourism boards, according to a news release.

Also, the company announced new partnerships with The WILD Center, University at Buffalo, Rockland County Tourism, SerioüsFun Children’s Network, Nielsen Sports and ORDA — the operating organization for Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, Mount Van Hoevenberg and Olympic venues in Lake Placid.

Trampoline is a New York state registered women-owned design and marketing agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0