QUEENSBURY — Regional businesses are encouraged to apply for a SUNY Workforce Development Training Grant through SUNY Adirondack's Office of Continuing Education.
The grant is designed to support customized employee training projects and connect employees with workforce training projects at community colleges, according to a news release.
Individual companies in Warren, Washington and/or northern Saratoga counties may apply, or groups of companies may apply as a consortium.
Applications for the competitive grant will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are depleted or training project timelines are no longer viable. Projects must conclude by June 30, 2020. Employers are required to commit to a percentage of matching funds.
To access the online application, go to http://bit.ly/SUNYAdirondackWorkforceTrainingGrant_2019_2020
