Tops ramps up safety precautions in grocery stores

Tops Friendly Markets announced this week that all of its stores will be ramping up safety measures due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The following safety measures will include installing Plexiglas shields on as many of their front end registers as possible. Where Plexiglas cannot be affixed because of equipment limitations, associates will be provided with protective face shields which will also be used by Tops associates working in our pharmacy department and at our customer service desk.

This installation process will take place over the course of the next few week in all of its 162 stores located in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Other safety measures already in effect include personal protection equipment procedures which include providing gloves for associates, hand sanitizer and wipes for their associates and customers respectively, and the newly instituted comfort zone areas at the registers providing more social distancing between customers as well as the customer and Tops associate.

Additionally there is an associate assigned at each store specifically in charge of sanitization of the front end registers, check stands, conveyor belts, customer service desks, point of sale devices and other frequently touched surfaces most accessed by customers on a continual basis during operating hours.

Tops stores are located in Bolton Landing, Chestertown, Corinth, Hoosick Falls and Warrensburg.

