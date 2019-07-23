LAKE GEORGE — Tiki Tours will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Friday to celebrate the launch of its new boat at the docks at 3 Montcalm St.
The business has a 24-foot by 14-foot Tiki-style bar boat, which cruises between 5 mph and 7 mph out of the Lake George Beach Club.
This is the second year for Tiki Tours.
