{{featured_button_text}}
Tiki Tours

Tiki Tours has a new boat afloat on Lake George.

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — Tiki Tours will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Friday to celebrate the launch of its new boat at the docks at 3 Montcalm St.

The business has a 24-foot by 14-foot Tiki-style bar boat, which cruises between 5 mph and 7 mph out of the Lake George Beach Club.

This is the second year for Tiki Tours.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments