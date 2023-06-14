Glens Falls-based journalist and editor Steve Thurston has been named to head the Post-Star newsroom. His first day is Monday.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity that comes with being the managing editor of the North Country’s largest daily,” he said. The managing editor is responsible for the news content in the paper and on the website. He will plan the focus and direction of the news coverage, work with the full-time reporters and freelancers, and be an outward face of the paper.

Thurston’s most recent journalism experience was as founder and editor of FoothillsBusinessDaily.com, a news website serving the Glens Falls area that he started during the pandemic.

Thurston said his work at Foothills Business Daily gives him a leg up in the community and a solid understanding of what works in online journalism.

“We are looking toward long-term success of the Post-Star, and I’m thrilled to be the editor to shepherd this pivot toward online news,” he said.

Born and raised in Queensbury, Thurston is a 1984 graduate of Queensbury High School and studied at the University of Rochester in New York and Wichita State University in Kansas.

He has worked for a variety of newspapers and magazines and also taught journalism courses and advised the student newspaper at Montgomery College in Maryland for two decades. He retired as a full professor in 2021.

Thurston fills the position left open when Local News Editor Bob Condon retired at the end of February. Condon spent 30 years at the paper starting on the editing desk and rising to managing editor.

The Post-Star is owned by Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa.