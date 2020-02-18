Thruway is phasing out cash tolls

Toll booths on the New York State Thruway will be a thing of a past and paying tolls with cash will no longer be an option for motorists statewide once the Thruway Authority switches to cashless tolling at the end of 2020.

Still, toll hikes could loom for some Thruway motorists in 2021.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction is already underway to install gantries with sensors and cameras above the highway that will read E-ZPass tags of vehicles as they pass underneath. For motorists without E-ZPass tags, cameras will take photos of their vehicles and bills will be mailed to the registered owners of the vehicles, the Authority said. Motorists without an E-ZPass tag will be able to pay their tolls by mail, online or over the phone.

Authority officials said a date has not been set for the system to go live across the 560-mile Thruway, but it’s expected by the end of the year. Officials said the whole system must go live at the same time.

Tolls will remain frozen through the end of 2020, but tolls could increase for certain Thruway users next year under a proposal approved by Authority leadership in December.

Under the plan, tolls would remain the same for in-state E-ZPass customers in 2021 except for those using the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5