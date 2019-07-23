{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Three local real estate agents were named in a list compiled by Real Trends of the top 182 real estate agents in the state.

Jen Ball with Hunt ERA, and Angela Cugini and Lisa Ostrander, both of Howard Hanna, made the list.

Residential brokerage firm Real Trends released the rankings in conjunction with Tom Ferry International, which is a coaching and training company. More than 14,000 real estate agents were included from every state. To be on the list, the agent must have closed at least 50 transactions or had $20 million in sales volume during 2018, according to the Real Trends website.

Ball ranked 26th; Cugini ranked 30th; and Ostrander was 73rd.

