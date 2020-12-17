The Pines names Waite as in-house respiratory therapist

GLENS FALLS — Eleda Waite, RRT, joined The Pines nursing home this year as its on-site pulmonary expert.

Wait has over 25 years of experience in respiratory therapy.

As a registered respiratory therapist, she works daily with patients participating in the signature Passport Rehabilitation Program with any respiratory issues, according to a news release.

She partners with Dr. Robert Wang to advance the program designed specifically to improve resident outcomes in COPD, restrictive thoracic disease, CHF and other respiratory related disorders.

There is a comprehensive process that occurs from the day a patient arrives for treatment. She thoroughly plans exercises and equipment structured to the individual and their health issues, coordinates with therapy staff for appropriate care and works with the dietitian and psychologist to personalize each individual’s care plan.

Waite provides continual support to maximize the patient’s outcome, including after they leave the rehabilitation program, to ensure the decreased possibility of re-hospitalization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0