QUEENSBURY — The Landing, an assisted living and memory care facility in Queensbury, has been acquired by Pegasus Senior Living.
The Dallas-based company bought the former Brookdale retirement community at 27 Woodvale Road. Pegasus Senior Living plans to rebrand the facility with a local focus and align with the company’s mission and goals, according to a news release.
The facility will offer specialized services, resident-led dining programs and outdoor excursions and activities for residents, according to a news release. Transportation services will be available to allow residents to shop, dine and explore local venues.
“It is an honor to welcome The Landing at Queensbury to the Pegasus family and to continue expanding our mission to serve seniors,” said Chris Hollister, co-founder and vice chairman of Pegasus Senior Living. “We will work together from the local level to the leadership team to establish a truly enriching experience for the residents who call us home.”
The company manages 37 communities nationwide that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Its core principals are to “enrich seniors’ lives with vitality, wellness and enrichment with local teams and national resources.”
For more information, visit https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/.
