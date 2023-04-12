LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Winery is celebrating 15 years in business with festivities throughout the month of April.
April 17 marks 15 years since Adirondack Winery first opened its doors, the company said in a news release. To celebrate the business' anniversary, founders Sasha and Michael Pardy are inviting customers to an array of events at the Tasting Rooms in Queensbury and Lake George from April 13 to April 23, including Savage Dueling Pianos, Comedy at the Winery, Celebratory Chocolate Launch Party, Adirondack Themed Paint & Sip, Trivia from the 2000s, Boogie Brunch & Boozie Zumba, Wine-Infused Fondue for Two Experience, Extra Mile Pizza and Live Music, Acoustic Brunch and more.
“We are overwhelmed with the amount of support our customers, friends, family and the community have shown us over the 15 years we have been in business,” President and Co-Owner Sasha Pardy said in the news release. “It blows me away to see where we started and where we are today."
People are also reading…
For more information about the festivities visit adkwinery.com/15years.
The business said tickets for some events will sell out; booking in advance is strongly recommended, but not required.
Event lineup
• April 13 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: 2000s Trivia with That Trivia Guy: Test your knowledge about the 2000s for a chance to win prizes, including free wine
• April 14 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Celebratory Music & Chocolate: Release of their new sweet red wine infused with dark chocolate, free Barkeater Chocolate samples and live music with Kiel Love
• April 14 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Adirondack Themed Paint & Sip with Robin: Sip on a selection of wines while painting an Adirondack Chair with wine by the lake design canvas or two wine glasses.
• April 15 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Extra Mile Pizza, Wine & Music! Wood-fired pizza on-site accompanied by live music with Mark Rabin
• April 15 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Comedy at the Winery: Comedians Mikael Gregg, Travis Stealey and headliner Andy McDermott
• April 16 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Sparkling Boogie, Brunch, and Boozie Zumba: Move to the beat of the 2000s and wear your sparkling attire for a free “Sparkling Mimosa” after class
• April 16 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Acoustic Brunch at the Winery with Dan Webster: Indulge in their brunch experience while listening to live music
• April 20 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Dueling Pianos with Savage Pianos: Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, request driven, rock and roll singalong experience
• April 21 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Extra Mile Pizza, Wine & Music! Wood-fire pizza on-site accompanied by live music with Chuck Kelsey
• April 21 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Dueling Pianos with Savage Pianos: Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, request driven, rock and roll singalong experience
• April 22 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Live Music with Jason Irwin
• April 22 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live Music with Greg Auffredou
• April 23 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Acoustic Brunch at the Winery with Tom Keller: Indulge in their brunch experience while listening to live music
Adirondack Winery began in 2008, as one of the first micro-wineries without a vineyard on site in the country, with a single storefront on Canada Street in Lake George, "where Mike made the wine in the back and it was tasted and sold out front by his wife Sasha and a few part-timers," according to the news release.
The winery sold 1,000 cases its first year, including wine from other New York wineries. 15 years later, the winery now produces 20,000 cases per year, via more than 35 different varietals. The wine is sold at over 500 stores and restaurants across New York and shipped to customers in 35 states.