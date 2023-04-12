Schedule of events

Adirondack Winery 15th Anniversary Event Lineup:

• April 13 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: 2000s Trivia with That Trivia Guy: Test your knowledge about the 2000s for a chance to win prizes, including free wine

• April 14 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Celebratory Music & Chocolate: Release of their new sweet red wine infused with dark chocolate, free Barkeater Chocolate samples and live music with Kiel Love

• April 14 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Adirondack Themed Paint & Sip with Robin: Sip on a selection of wines while painting an Adirondack Chair with wine by the lake design canvas or two wine glasses.

• April 15 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Extra Mile Pizza, Wine & Music! Wood-fired pizza on-site accompanied by live music with Mark Rabin

• April 15 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Comedy at the Winery: Comedians Mikael Gregg, Travis Stealey and headliner Andy McDermott

• April 16 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Sparkling Boogie, Brunch, and Boozie Zumba: Move to the beat of the 2000s and wear your sparkling attire for a free “Sparkling Mimosa” after class

• April 16 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Acoustic Brunch at the Winery with Dan Webster: Indulge in their brunch experience while listening to live music

• April 20 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Dueling Pianos with Savage Pianos: Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, request driven, rock and roll singalong experience

• April 21 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Extra Mile Pizza, Wine & Music! Wood-fire pizza on-site accompanied by live music with Chuck Kelsey

• April 21 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Dueling Pianos with Savage Pianos: Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, request driven, rock and roll singalong experience

• April 22 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Live Music with Jason Irwin

• April 22 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Live Music with Greg Auffredou

• April 23 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Acoustic Brunch at the Winery with Tom Keller: Indulge in their brunch experience while listening to live music