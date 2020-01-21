Teresi named principal in law firm

GLENS FALLS — Gregory Teresi has been named a principal in the law firm of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes as of Jan. 1.

Teresi joined the firm in July 2018. He was admitted to the New York bar in 2005. His areas of practice include criminal defense, general litigation, personal injury and land use planning. He is a member of the Warren County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the Northern District of New York Federal Bar Association.