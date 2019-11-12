Taco Bell to open after renovations
QUEENSBURY — The Taco Bell restaurant on Upper Glen Street that has been closed since mid-October is expected to reopen by the end of the year, after a “full remodel” to the inside and outside.
In preparation, 10-15 new employees are being hired, said Jessica Woodburn, marketing director for Hospitality Syracuse Inc., a Taco Bell franchise company located in Syracuse.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The remodel will include a new kitchen and dining room, new menus inside and out and digital menus inside, along with self-service ordering kiosks.
Long John Silver’s will still be on the menu,” Woodburn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.