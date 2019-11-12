{{featured_button_text}}
Taco Bell

A Taco Bell restaurant.

 Associated Press File Photo

Taco Bell to open after renovations

QUEENSBURY — The Taco Bell restaurant on Upper Glen Street that has been closed since mid-October is expected to reopen by the end of the year, after a “full remodel” to the inside and outside.

In preparation, 10-15 new employees are being hired, said Jessica Woodburn, marketing director for Hospitality Syracuse Inc., a Taco Bell franchise company located in Syracuse.

The remodel will include a new kitchen and dining room, new menus inside and out and digital menus inside, along with self-service ordering kiosks.

Long John Silver’s will still be on the menu,” Woodburn said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments