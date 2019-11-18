{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will mark National Entrepreneurship Day with a Made at ADK event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall.

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy will speak at 10 a.m., and local entrepreneur J. Buck Bryan will deliver a keynote address at 1 p.m.

A number of local businesses will have booth spaces set up to promote their products and services.

Professor Kelli Hatin’s Convention, Meeting and Expo Management class helped organize the event. Participating students include Melissa Bombard, Heather Burbo, Gervais Edwards, Kaitlyn Evans, Emma Ewald, Eli Freeman, Alexander Kinley, Marilyn McNutt and Sage Zimmerman.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Brandon Aldous at aldousb@sunyacc.edu.

