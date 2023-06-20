QUEENSBURY — Sunnyside Par 3 golf course and restaurant is getting a major makeover, including five golf simulator machines, to make it more of a four-season operation.

The owners are erecting the post-and-beam addition that will feature three simulators in the basement and two on the main floor, along with a new golf shop on Sunnyside Road in Queensbury.

The expansion includes a 66-foot patio overlooking the course that will feature outdoor dining, space for musicians and large glass doors looking into the simulator area.

“The patio will be open on July 5,” co-owner Whitney Russell said, adding that patrons have been itching to use it.

Russell co-owns the club with his son, General Manager Garrett Russell.

They are working to keep the business busy all year and retain loyal employees.

“Golf is a seasonal sport. That’s why they invented golf simulators.

The previous owners closed in the winter, but this is a neighborhood place with people coming in and having food and cocktails and playing a little golf,” Whitney Russell said.

“If you don’t stay open in the winter, they all go someplace else and find another comfortable place to be.”

The Russells purchased Sunnyside in February 2019 and did a major interior renovation in 38 days before a grand opening in March.

Whitney Russell said the “brutally expensive” simulators, bought from the Glens Falls-based About Golf company, will allow players to play courses from around the world in 20-square-foot spaces.

They will allow for play and lessons when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

He said patrons can also view sporting events on the huge simulator screens — even from the new patio.

Garrett Russell said he’s excited to see the project finished, saying the construction journey has been fun, but “we’re waiting for the prize at the end.”

He said he thinks patrons are going to be blown away by the new raised deck and the view of the course it offers.

“Years past we’ve had a good outdoor patio business, but I think this is just going to take it to the next level,” he said.

The construction will also foster changes to the golf course. The first tee will be elevated and the ninth green will be moved away from the addition, leaving the current green for putting practice, Whitney said.

John Aust, a frequent customer with his wife Tammy, was at Sunnyside on Friday June 16 for a work luncheon.

Although he doesn’t golf, he said he and his wife love the place and are regulars for food, drinks and entertainment.

“It’s going to be a great addition to an already great place to come to,” he said.