Subway entrepreneur building new plaza to house eatery, Spectrum, barber shop

QUEENSBURY — Russ Faden has become a Subway entrepreneur.

The retired Saratoga Springs police officer owns 18 locations in this area. His 19th will be in a nearly 12,000-square-foot plaza he is building at 894 Route 9 in Queensbury, which is located across the street from Walmart.

The plaza will also contain a Sports Clips barber shop and a Spectrum store, according to Faden.

“They’re doing these new bigger retail stores where they sell phones. It’s more like a Verizon store,” he said.

Faden said he will probably complete construction of the $2.2 million project in two months and then the tenants would fit up their own spaces. He is shooting for a May 15 opening for the Subway. He believes all the spaces would be open by July.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There is still a 1,500-square-foot and a 2,400-square-foot space available for rent in the Queensbury plaza. Prospective tenants are asked to call him at 518-796-3716.

Faden got into the business through his job as a police officer.

“The Subway right on the same block as where the police station was in Saratoga came up for sale. One thing led to another, I ended up buying that,” he said.