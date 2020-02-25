Subway entrepreneur building new plaza to house eatery, Spectrum, barber shop

QUEENSBURY — Russ Faden has become a Subway entrepreneur.
The retired Saratoga Springs police officer owns 18 locations in this area. His 19th will be in a nearly 12,000-square-foot plaza he is building at 894 Route 9 in Queensbury, which is located across the street from Walmart.
The plaza will also contain a Sports Clips barber shop and a Spectrum store, according to Faden.
“They’re doing these new bigger retail stores where they sell phones. It’s more like a Verizon store,” he said.
Faden said he will probably complete construction of the $2.2 million project in two months and then the tenants would fit up their own spaces. He is shooting for a May 15 opening for the Subway. He believes all the spaces would be open by July.
There is still a 1,500-square-foot and a 2,400-square-foot space available for rent in the Queensbury plaza. Prospective tenants are asked to call him at 518-796-3716.
Faden got into the business through his job as a police officer.
“The Subway right on the same block as where the police station was in Saratoga came up for sale. One thing led to another, I ended up buying that,” he said.
“I love Subway. I love their food. It kind of grew from there,” he added.
Faden said he developed his first plaza seven years ago out in Schuylerville across from the school. His goal is to relocate all of his Subway stores into plazas he owns.
Three years ago he did the plaza on Main Street in Queensbury on Exit 18, which is also home to Hi Nails.
This year, he is going to be constructing a 3,600-square-foot plaza on Route 9 in Moreau next to Saratoga National Bank.
