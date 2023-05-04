There’s been a housing crisis in the Adirondacks for years, specifically impacting the region’s workforce. Now, new data defines precisely how severe the housing shortage is and what kind of impact it’s having on the region.

North Country Public Radio’s Emily Russell spoke with Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board Director Beth Gilles about the study, titled “Building Balanced Communities for the North Country: A Comprehensive Housing Study and Strategy.” Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

EMILY RUSSELL: Why did the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board take on this housing study?

BETH GILLES: Workforce housing — I think everybody knows it’s a big issue in the North Country. But when you’re trying to do something about it or apply for grant funding, you need to have solid data behind it. And there was a lot of anecdotal evidence; I think everybody kind of knew it and felt it. But we took on the study to be able to put numbers behind what’s happening with our workforce housing crisis.

RUSSELL: Part of your report focuses on the affordability gap. Looking at income in this region, what were some of the key takeaways from that data?

GILLES: So the top three employment sectors or jobs that people have are three of the lowest-paid jobs. So what happens is when you have a lower-paid year-round workforce, and you have higher housing costs driven up by seasonal homes and prices going up, there’s just a big income gap between what people can afford based on what they’re paid for, what their jobs are and what houses are actually selling for in the region.

RUSSELL: The affordability gap, as you found, affects what employers are capable of doing. What information did you get from employers?

GILLES: We did an employer survey. Ninety-five employers answered and 38% of them said that they have had a prospective employee decline a position because they couldn’t find housing.

RUSSELL: When you think about that statistic, how do you see that playing into the broader economy and way of life in the Adirondacks?

GILLES: I think the year-round population in the Adirondacks is a very important population. And I think that we need to be working on workforce housing if we want to work on getting more businesses and more amenities available within the region.

RUSSELL: What are some of the barriers to building the amount of housing that we need here in the Adirondacks?

GILLES: Cost is the biggest barrier. It’s really expensive to build a home in the Adirondack Park, even for workforce housing levels. So cost and the workforce of building those homes. We have a lack of contractors. We’ve lost contractors and electricians within the region in the last 10 years. So there’s not anyone to build the houses.

RUSSELL: And are there policy changes or things that the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board or others are looking into to potentially try and build more or attract more contractors to help solve this problem?

GILLES: When we talk about development, we’re looking at development within the hamlets because they have the greatest density availabilities. And it’s not just all about building homes. There’s huge support for renovating existing structures. Actually, when we did our public outreach, it was overwhelming — two to one — that communities were more interested in rehabilitation than in new housing. And rehabilitation, again, is expensive. So we’re looking at what’s in the hamlets, what’s available to be rehabbed, and how we can help facilitate some of that work.

RUSSELL: Now that this extensive report is out, what’s next for your board and the partners you’ve worked with?

GILLES: So one of our main goals as an organization is to bring state and federal resources into the region and we do that through a lot of competitive grants. So we’ve actually written multiple grants to get money in for housing rehab for a revolving loan fund that would help rehabilitate long-term rentals. And we’re working on some other programs, the Adirondack Community Housing Trust, and using the existing housing entities that do exist in the Adirondacks and helping elevate them and fund them to do the work that they do.

RUSSELL: I wonder if you could daydream about everything that needs to go into solving the housing crisis in the Adirondacks, what would that look like?

GILLES: It’s money. It’s money to rehab. It’s money to revitalize. It’s money for infrastructure. When you’re talking about bringing more people in, whether it’s building houses or rehabilitating apartments, we have to make sure that our hamlets, our towns have the available water, wastewater infrastructure. We also have to remember we’re in the Adirondack Park and it’s really important for us to maintain the character of the park when we talk about rehabilitating and potentially new housing. And so it’s just going to take a lot of collaboration and a lot of people to make it happen.