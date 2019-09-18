HUDSON FALLS — Stewart’s Shops announced Wednesday that it is closing its store at 175 Main St., effective on Sunday.
The company said in a news release that its profitable area has been in the food-to-go category. However, this store does not have the necessary space to accommodate the equipment and these products. The building is about 1,500 square feet and the lot is a little less than a half-acre.
“This shop was unfortunately not able to grow the way we needed to do,” said Stewart's spokeswoman Erica Komoroske.
In addition, rising costs and increased regulations have made this closure necessary, according to the news release.
“Although this particular shop is not viable, we continue to invest in the area with substantial investments recently in our surrounding area shops in the greater Glens Falls region. We’ll continue to invest in our existing shops in 2020,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake in the news release. “We are happy to say that all of our partners have been offered positions in nearby shops.”
You have free articles remaining.
That Hudson Falls location has 12 to 15 employees.
Stewart’s Shops added in a statement that the closure is not reflection of the company overall. It continues to expand to new markets and rebuilding and improving existing locations where the company is seeing growth.
Stewart’s is investing over $50 million in construction of new stores and additions to stores. A total of 15 shops are being rebuilt or renovated, which will replace older, smaller locations. There also will be some other remodeling and smaller additions completed.
Stewart’s just completed a bigger store at its Northway Exit 18 location and is proposing a new store with gasoline pumps on Ridge Street in Glens Falls.
Stewart’s Shops, in the news release, thanked the Hudson Falls customers for their patronage and said there are other nearby shop locations, including Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls, Broadway in Fort Edward and Warren Street in Glens Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.