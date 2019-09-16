HUDSON FALLS — The owners of Starky’s have dubbed the establishment as more than just a diner, but “diner-plus.”
While it has pizza and wings and the expected breakfast and lunch foods, co-owner Cliff Stark said it also has corned beef, chowder soups and sausage gravy, which have proven to be very popular.
“I've been a home cook forever, so a lot of the stuff we make homemade here,” he said.
The restaurant also offers its signature Tiger Dogs — named after the Hudson Falls school mascot — complete with a Texas-style sauce that gives it a bit of a kick but is not too spicy.
Stark and his son, Alex, opened the business in mid-July
“It’s always been kind of a dream of mine to have a business. I left my job a couple of years ago,” Cliff Stark said.
Stark worked for 30 years in corporate retail, including for Blockbuster Video.
Alex Stark worked as a server at Olive Garden and a pizza place in South Glens Falls. He said he is a self-taught cook whose specialty is omelets.
Cliff said his mother, who died in July 2018, was his inspiration and helped him look for a place.
“I grew up right down the road,” he said.
The building at 3515 Burgoyne Ave. was formerly home to Latham’s Diner. Cliff called it a good location in terms of traffic, near the intersection of Route 196 and Route 32.
“This is a very busy road. We did the research. Ten thousand cars pass through every day,” he said.
The new owners put in new floors, replaced some walls, painted and refurbished the stools and countertops and added new booths, tables and chairs, according to Cliff.
“We completely changed the inside,” he said. “Everybody that was here before, they’re kind of amazed.”
They also installed air conditioning, Stark said.
The business has six part-time employees, all of whom worked with Alex in his previous capacity.
“It was key to have servers that are good with the customers and the reviews have been good for the food and the service,” he said.
Another son who lives in Connecticut has been handling social media and created a buzz about the diner, Cliff said.
“We actually had 1,000 likes on Facebook before we even opened the door,” he said.
They originally planned to open in late April, but a couple of equipment failures pushed back the date by about two months, which he said built up the anticipation.
The business has been open for about two months, and Stark said it has built a following as a local hangout.
They had a Facebook contest for the winner of the 1,000th Tiger Dog, which they sold within the first six weeks.
The diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We figured we would start with that and get our feet underneath us,” he said.
Cliff said they were going to phase in dinner within six months of opening, but the current schedule has been going so well that he believes they are going to accelerate the timetable.
“Our plan is to increase our hours very soon,” he said.
