Starbucks coming to outlets

QUEENSBURY — People visiting the outlets this summer will be able to get their Blonde Cocoa Cloud Macchiato fix.

Starbucks is coming into the Adirondack Outlets on Route 9, according to plaza owner Dave Kenny. The coffee shop will be located in front of the Clarion Inn & Suites Hotel.

Kenny has been trying to redevelop space as fewer people have been shopping in the outlets with the proliferation of online commerce.

“Hopefully, it will help a little bit. There’s no place up there to get a cup of coffee,” he said.

“We’ve got to do something. The industry is what it is,” he added.

Kenny received approval last year to modify his original plan for the property, which included a 12,000-square-foot building. The revised plan called for a 5,000-square-foot retail space for two tenants, one with a drive-through lane and space for an additional drive-through.

The site was formerly occupied by the Olde Poste Grille.