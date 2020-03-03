Starbucks coming to outlets

QUEENSBURY — People visiting the outlets this summer will be able to get their Blonde Cocoa Cloud Macchiato fix.
Starbucks is coming into the Adirondack Outlets on Route 9, according to plaza owner Dave Kenny. The coffee shop will be located in front of the Clarion Inn & Suites Hotel.
Kenny has been trying to redevelop space as fewer people have been shopping in the outlets with the proliferation of online commerce.
“Hopefully, it will help a little bit. There’s no place up there to get a cup of coffee,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve got to do something. The industry is what it is,” he added.
Kenny received approval last year to modify his original plan for the property, which included a 12,000-square-foot building. The revised plan called for a 5,000-square-foot retail space for two tenants, one with a drive-through lane and space for an additional drive-through.
The site was formerly occupied by the Olde Poste Grille.
In addition, Kenny is proposing some changes to his plaza next door, where Under Armour and Timberland are located. He had received approval to remove those buildings and construct a new building on the site as part of a reconfiguration of the lot. Instead, he is going to leave that building and convert the space where the new building was going to go into green space. The parking lot will also be modified.
The town Planning Board will review that application on March 31 at 7 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
“Hopefully, it will help a little bit. There’s no place up there to get a cup of coffee.”
— Dave Kenny, plaza owner