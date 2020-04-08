Spring has sprung: Landscapers deemed essential

New York has deemed horticulture "as a non-essential business (with the exception of nurseries/greenhouses selling food producing plants)."

But landscaping "for maintenance and pest control purposes has been designated as essential."

Yedowitz, 55, founded Emil Yedowitz Landscape and Irrigation Solutions 22 years ago. His company services several hundred properties in and around Westchester County.

He has 11 full-time seasonal employees. He said he hasn't had to cut back any of their hours, and instead has offered to pay them each an additional $2 an hour for all of April.

"I want to take care of my guys," Yedowitz said. They're taking a risk each day, he said, and he's grateful for their dedication in the face of everything that's going on.

And even with the restrictions, there's still plenty to be done. Mowing, weed control, trimming shrubs, general upkeep — managing all that maintenance at 200 properties a week is enough to keep his employees busy, Yedowitz said.

But Yedowitz is more concerned with doing everything he can to keep his employees safe and healthy.