GLENS FALLS — It looks to be a banner season this summer in the Adirondack area, as some of tourism officials are cautiously optimistic that things are returning to pre-COVID “normal.”

“I believe it’s … we’re getting back to normal,” Tricia Rogers, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce (ARCC) said tentatively, not wanting to jinx it. “But it feels like people are really excited, you know, there’s a great energy.”

While many events have started to trickle back onto the summer schedule in the years following the pandemic, Rogers said this summer looks to be the first year that these events can get back on track.

“Last year we were still in an iffy time, and now it feels like people are coming out and it feel like we are just moving forward,” she said. “There’s like this new rejuvenated energy and sense of community, and people are excited to get out and support one another.”

Even some of the long-term effects still being felt by businesses and event venues seem to be dissipating as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer.

“Obviously the workforce is still an issue as a whole, but as far as some of the seasonal employees, I’ve had conversations with some (business owners) that are in a better staffing position,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she’s spoken to several chamber members who have told her that they’re fully staffed for the summer season, which is not a boast nearly any business could make last year.

“And that really is such a weight off of everyone’s chest,” she said. “They’re really excited about opening this year and being in a better space than last year.”

One of the factors contributing to the seasonal employee boon is the J-1 international exchange student program, which brings in hundreds of people from all over the world to spend their summers experiencing the Adirondacks as part of its workforce.

“We’ll have more of them back this year,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Because of the previous years of COVID, we were limited. Pre-COVID, we had close to 1,000, so this year we’re going to have somewhere between 700 and 900.”

Tourism trends

Christine Powers, CEO and founder of ASA Adirondack, a spiritual and mindfulness-centric retreat in Johnsburg, said she’s noticed some new trends in vacation-seekers, which she thinks stemming from the last effects of the pandemic.

“We’re finding people don’t want big, multi-day retreats. They want lighter, more joyful, more playful experiences,” she said. “I think we’re a little traumatized from COVID, whether we realize it or not, and we’re a little fragile. And that’s another reason why we want to bring in these light-hearted, joyful experiences that are full of zest. It’s kind of that carpe diem, joie de vivre energy.”

There’s also a big push by tourists who are looking to experience new adventures as they plan their recreational time.

“There’s this vengeance to go back out and travel again,” she said.

Powers said that there are more than 40 million people within the 300-mile radius between Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Montreal.

“So you had all these people driving for experiences during COVID, but now they’re trying to get back on a plane,” she said. “And I totally get it, you know, it’s a wonderful thing to come to the Adirondacks three years in a row, but they can go do something else.”

Powers, who will unveil a new curated experience to her offerings, the Adirondack Labyrinth, said that she feels the shared societal disconnect of the pandemic has not only opened a lot of people up to the value of having experiences but sharing those experiences with a community. That, she said is a growing trend in what she sees the tourism industry in the Adirondacks offering.

“I think it’s looking very positive for the Adirondacks, and I think that a lot of the business leaders that I’m in touch with are also in tune with the moving flow, and modernizing and adapting and keeping up with the trends too,” she said. “So we’ve not only bounced back from COVID, but we’re going further as a tourism industry.”

In addition to the myriad attractions and out-doors adventures offered by the Adirondacks, such as Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, and all the spectacles and events planned around Lake George, the Americade Motorcycle Rally will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

Since 1983, Americade has been attracting a certain brand of biker to the area for a week-long showcase of all that ride-culture has to offer.

“It is the creation of Bill Dutcher whose guiding principles continue through present day,” reads the Americade website. “Namely, ‘to highlight the best of motorcycling,’ always welcoming all brands and types of riding, carefully creating events, rides and social moments to highlight what is best about motorcycling, while ensuring that the public’s perception of motorcycling is positively swayed.”

“Because of other bike events and the changing nature of motorcycling, so much competition for that same dollar, to be (at) 40 years of a major event is tremendous,” Mintzer said.

This year’s celebration kicks off on May 30, and will include boat cruises on the lake, comedy and concert shows, featured speakers, motorcycle and stunt cycling exhibitions, and of course, long-winding groups rides through the Adirondack Mountains.

“Anytime we can get people to our region, it’s a beautiful space. It’s great for our community; it’s great for our businesses, and we’re really looking forward to a robust summer season,” Rogers said. “Everyone feels excited. It’s like the wind is back in their sails almost.”