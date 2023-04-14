PUSH Apparel seeks logo designer

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Local retail apparel company, PUSH Apparel, a division of Northeast Promotional Group, is offering $500 to one South Glens Falls art student for creating a logo for their clothing line.

The competition was announce to South Glens Falls students earlier in the month. Those interested in participating in the contest will submit their designs through school officials.

The winning student will receive $500 and will be featured as a collaborating artist on the tee shirt design that will be sold on PUSH Apparel’s website, pushapparel.com.

The company plans to open this initiative to other schools in the future, with the intention to engage students and tap into their creativity.

PUSH Apparel’s Creative Director, Joe Endieveri, is an alumni of South Glens Falls and felt that the community would be a good place to start.

All submissions are due April 28 and will be reviewed by a panel of judges to narrow the field to five designs. Those designs will be featured on social media for one week for the community to vote for the top three. The top three designs will be displayed in the front window at the PUSH Apparel corporate headquarters, located at 95 Main Street in South Glens Falls, during the last week in May.

– Post-Star staff report